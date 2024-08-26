We all know the glue that sticks consumers to their iPhones is the iOS software, with familiarity and ease of use a key factor over iPhone hardware, which is mostly manufactured by third parties including Samsung and LG.

On the other side of the fence Google has been delivering the world’s most popular browser Chrome, their Android OS for decades, along with some very clever software for translation, financial transactions, mapping, YouTube viewing, and a multitude of other features that are used by both Apple and Android users.

But it’s what Google has packed into its new AI powered Pixel smartphones that seriously opens up the debate of who has the best offering. In the Apple’s iOS Vs Google’s Android OS battle, both Google and Samsung have a huge advantage due to the introduction of new AI capabilities into their latest smartphones.

Recently the big search Company launched the all new $2,197 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and what you get is a device that deserves to be called a premium smartphone, and one packed with software capabilities that take advantages of Google’s recent AI developments.

Right out of the box I realised this was a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – a device I have been using for several years and still love.

I spend a lot of time with a phone in my hand and the rounded edges of the new Google device feel incredibly comfortable, compared to the square edges of the Samsung premium offering. The device is stylish and face up you can easily mistake it for an iPhone.

What’s abundantly clear is that Google has put a lot of effort into this device. While the Pixel 9 Pro XL retains the very distinguishable camera rig on the back, this time around it’s a lot more stylish than in the past.

Their new oblong camera bar looks more distinct than the rectangular metal bar used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 models, with the unique design immediately identifying it as a Google Pixel smartphone.

The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display is as good as any other smartphone display we have reviewed this year, with the 2,992 x 1,344 pixels and 1-120Hz variable refresh rate delivering an excellent viewing experience when watching a live sports event, movie or YouTube.

Where it really excelled was when we played games. Images were clearly defined with no lag, and there was excellent colour saturation.

If you are gaming make sure you have turned on the 120-Hz screen refresh rate, which is found in display settings.

Gamers also benefit from the new vapour chamber cooling system, which greatly improves the cooling capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL when the processor is being ramped up.

After a few days using this device you realise that Google has done a good job of refining simple things to make them look or function better; fonts and typefaces are clearer with navigation around the Android 14 improved over previous models.

The device is fast and this is down to the Google designed Tensor G4 processor, which also appears to be very battery-friendly. I was able to get better battery life with this device than I have with several other Android smartphones reviewed this year.

Google claims the device will deliver 24 hours of battery life and 100 hours using the extreme battery saver software.

I exceeded this on a number of occasions with the 5,060 mAh battery going for several days before I needed to recharge it.

I used a 125 watt charger and was able to recharge the battery very quickly.

The Pixel 9 is a dramatic improvement on previous Google devices, and the inclusion of Gemini AI technology allows you to easily manage key processes such as emails and appointments; when accessing PDFs the device will even write a quick email response, but I suggest you read it before you hit the send key.

Some of the biggest AI upgrades have yet to be delivered because basically we are in the early days of AI technology.

What Google and Samsung already have in place is the hardware in your hand to capture the data, and cloud based structures to process data, returning it back to your device in seconds due to effective large language software now being used to process everyday functions.

Where Gemini was really noticeable was in the introduction of powerful new photo editing tools and improved photography.

Adding to this was the performance of the Google-developed Tensor G4 chipset.

As for the camera rig, the first thing you notice is that the notion of shooting images has been simplified without sacrificing capability.

The triple-lens camera rig consists of 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide lens, plus a 48MP telephoto lens. Also built in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 42MP sensor, which delivers a wider field of view at 103 degrees and 30 per cent more light sensitivity.

Google claims this delivers improved performance and better front-facing photos, and after using the new cameras in several scenarios I have to agree. Especially when shooting in low light or where shadows intrude into a scenario.

I was impressed with the ‘video boost’ option feature, which sends your video to Google’s cloud servers for additional processing before spitting out an upscaled 8K video.

Basically they are using computers that are more powerful than what’s in your smartphone to improve the video, so as to make it look as if shot by a pro.

For those who struggle composing or framing the perfect picture the new Pixel 9 Pro can do the job for you by automatically choosing the best composition.

How Google achieved this was by training its AI machine learning software to take note of how professional photographers shoot an image or compose a scene.

A Magic Editor tool can use generative fill to expand the borders of your shot and include stuff that wasn’t visible in the original framing.

Conclusion

If you asked me right now for the best premium smartphones, the answer would be the Samsung S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9, because both devices are seriously advanced when it comes to artificial intelligence, the quality of their camera rigs and display offering and – more so – the power of their software.

Google still has to make some software improvements, such as the setting up of folders. With the Galaxy S24 you simply place an icon over an icon, create a folder and then add to the folder using the search feature. With the Pixel 9 you still have to drag an icon back and forth, and this is a pain.

AI is in its early days and both Samsung and Google have done a great job of integrating AI into their devices. There will be mistakes and those Oh No! moments, but what you have are devices that are already powerful enough to handle the upgrades that are coming.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is an impressive piece of hardware. It looks good, and is extremely easy in the hand when on long calls due to the rounded edges. The camera is as good as any out there and by adding AI and advanced photo editing, you will not be let down if a camera is key to your purchase decision.

For me, the fact it runs on Android, which is the best smartphone OS, coupled with the power of Google and its impressive suite of software intricately built into a device that also comes with AI, makes it a no brainer.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the best phone Google’s ever made and one that can only get better with each and every software upgrade.

Rating: 9.5/10