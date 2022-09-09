IFA 2022 in Berlin, among many things, was proof that more and more devices are launching with support for Wi-Fi 6.

If you do not have Wi-Fi 6 and have multiple people in your household or office accessing broadband, I strongly recommend that you upgrade if you want better Wi Fi performance.

Wi Fi 6 is not just about speed; it is all about better and more stable Wi Fi and if there is one Company in the networking market offering value for money Wi Fi 6 devices it’s D Link.

I recently reviewed the Mesh Network D-Link- DIR-X3260 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router which retails for $299 at JB Hi Fi. This is a price that will not break the bank and it has 802.11ax technology built in.

For those who want the basics this is a technology that allows for more people and above all more devices to connect to this router without compromising speed.

With streaming taking off in Australia and multiple people in a household watching different shows from different providers networking gear has become one of the most important pieces of gear in the household and the new offering from D Link certainly delivers for the price.

Then there is the issue of working from home and having to do constant video conferences.

At one stage during testing, I had eight people attached to this router while two video conference calls were going down, we then logged into Foxtel to stream content to a TV it all worked perfectly with a minimum of traffic degradation.

What is coming is a multitude of devices such as fridges, appliances and lighting and audio gear that can be attached to a network allowing voice commands to be used widely, then there is an explosion in 4K security devices with multiple cameras able to be connected to this router.

When I connected this router at home after trying it out in my office, it worked over two levels with only a slight drop in performance on the lower level from where the router was located.

I was getting, over an NBN network at home, over 120MBps and it was constant, in fact the speeds were on par with another brand of router that costs over five figures.

I have several devices that operate on 5GHz and it performed well over both short and long distances.

Whether you are attaching to the network via 5GHz or 2.4GHz the speeds are constant even when streaming two TV’s at once and doing downloads to a PC.

The speed ratings are 2400 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 800 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band).

For example, you can deliver six simultaneous streams of 4K content while also playing live gaming.

While we do not have these sorts of speeds in Australia this demonstrates what this router is designed for and we are talking about a $299 device.

If you want a router that is ideal for handling multiple web-enabled smart (or IoT) devices this is an ideal investment.

Compared to older routers what you get with the D-Link- DIR-X3260 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router is faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion.

Pros

With D Link you are not paying for a brand name, you are paying a fair and reasonable price for a next generation Wi Fi 6 router that delivers everything you need for a family home or small office.

Speed wise it delivers, and you can see an increase in performance when multiple people are streaming in a household.

Cons

The downside has nothing to do with the device, my beef is more about retailers who are not upselling Wi Fi 6 technology when they sell a Wi Fi 6 enabled device because every home should have W6 Wi Fi streaming today.

Conclusion

This router is cheap for what you are getting and D-Link is a cutting edge Taiwanese networking Company. The specs are good, the performance is good and I doubt that you will be let down with this router.

Verdict: 9/10