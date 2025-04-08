Home > Latest News > REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

By | 8 Apr 2025

For anyone who relies on multiple devices to get through a busy day, the Cygnett HighPWR 27K Laptop Power Bank (148W) is a game-changer.

This high-capacity portable charger from Australian tech brand Cygnett is designed for serious power users, offering ultra-fast charging, multiple device support and a compact travel-friendly design.

Straight out of the box, the HighPWR 27K feels like a premium device, with a sleek black finish and a sturdy, well-built chassis.

While it is relatively compact, it does have some weight to it due to its high capacity. However, it remains lightweight enough to be conveniently carried in a backpack or laptop bag. The included sturdy travel case is a welcome addition.

 

The charger’s standout feature is the smart LCD display, which provides real-time updates on battery percentage, charging speed, and even temperature monitoring. It’s a handy little feature that makes keeping track of your power levels easier than ever before.

Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the power bank can fast-charge up to three devices simultaneously. The 140W USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 ensures that even power-hungry laptops charge rapidly.

For instance, a MacBook Air 15” can go from 0-100% without breaking a sweat, and the latest smartphones can be charged multiple times on a single cycle.

 

Another impressive feature is the ultra-fast recharging time. When paired with a 100W USB-C charger, the power bank can go from 0-100% in just 1.5 hours. Additionally, the pass-through charging function allows you to charge both the power bank and your connected devices at the same time.

For frequent flyers, the HighPWR 27K is a solid investment. With a 27,000mAh capacity, it sits just below the airline carry-on limit, meaning you can take it on most flights without any issues. The included compact case helps keep cables and accessories neatly stored, making it an ideal travel companion.

Final Verdict

At A$199.95, the Cygnett HighPWR 27K isn’t the cheapest option on the market, but I think it justifies its price with premium build quality, powerful performance, and fast-charging capabilities. If you need a reliable, high-capacity power bank for your laptop, phone, or tablet – whether for travel, work, or everyday use – this is one of the best options available.

Rating: 4/5

Pros: 

  • Powerful 140W USB-C output for fast laptop charging
  • Charges up to three devices simultaneously
  • Ultra-fast recharge in just 1.5 hours
  • Smart LCD display for real-time monitoring

Cons:

  • Premium price tag
  • Total power output is reduced when multiple USB-C ports are in use


