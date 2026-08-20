When hunting around for a home Wi-Fi router, ASUS is probably not the first name you think of. Nor the second. But the Taiwanese PC maker’s recent forays into networking gear suggest it should definitely be on your list.

The RT-BE3600HP is an affordable entry point for a Wi-Fi 7 router. Some might argue it’s not a “proper” Wi-Fi 7 router, because it doesn’t include the 6GHz band, but aside from that omission its Wi-Fi 7 credentials are pretty solid, such as Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for more stable connections. That includes devices using its 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands simultaneously. It also employs 4K-QAM modulation to increase throughput speed and 160MHz channels — which just means there’s more room for data on each connection.

In terms of design it kind of resembles a drone, with four big antennae on top. I couldn’t help thinking it looked like it was about to take off. These protuberances are powerful high-gain antennae which boost its signal strength — a must if you have a complex home or office environment.

Which, incidentally, is exactly what we’ve got here. It’s an old multi-storey house built back when buildings were solid — lots of double brick, concrete and steel. In other words, dead zones galore for Wi-Fi.

The RT-BE3600HP’s 2.5GHz band, however, managed the interference admirably, with signal only lost completely at the furthest recesses of the house.

The 5GHz band was not so persistent, falling off dramatically a short distance from the room where the router was installed.

However, the unit is compatible with ASUS’s AiMesh so you can expand coverage easily by pairing it with extenders.

Setup is very easy and straightforward, either using ASUS’s mobile app to guide you through the process or via a more traditional web interface if you prefer. Robust security features are included, and port forwarding is intuitive if, for instance, your kids run a Minecraft server.

Indeed you can create a separate SSID just for the kids, with parental controls to manage screen time and content, without having to configure each device individually. That’s handy.

It includes a 2.5Gbit WAN port on the back, which I would classify as “future proofing” since few people in Australia have such connections at this stage. It’s an odd choice, given the lack of a 6GHz band, which will certainly become more common in coming years.

You’ll also find four gigabit Ethernet ports for any wired connections you may require.

One quibble with the design is the LED lights on the front, which are mounted so low as to be almost on the bottom. Quick troubleshooting becomes a bit of a chore when you have to physically lift the device a bit to see what’s blinking and what’s not.

That aside, the RT-BE3600HP performed admirably in our testing. Even with multiple devices streaming media simultaneously there were no noticeable hiccups or lags, including on a video call. And in a month of steady usage it required only a single restart — not bad for a router in this price range, and vastly better than the box that came with the NBN connection, which falls over pretty much weekly.

Not to mention that if Dad’s on a Zoom call no-one can watch Netflix. The RT-BE3600HP overcame that nicely, so my kids were happy.

All in all it’s hard to fault the device for home office use. Obviously if you have any devices on your network that make use of 6GHz Wi-Fi you’re already living in the future and this is not the router for you. For most anyone else, though, it’s a very solid contender.

Rating

4/5

Pros

Good price for this feature set

Supports most of the Wi-Fi 7 standard

Very easy setup and configuration

Cons