What happens when a non-gamer gets to test a gaming laptop.

Absolute chaos in a good way of course.

When I was told to expect the Alienware M15 R6 Gaming laptop as a means of testing it for a review, I did not think much of it at all.

It was after all another laptop review for me.

But when the laptop arrived at the office, I was simply blown away at how beautiful the machine was.

It was not only sleek and stylish but it also had this alien logo hovering over it that brought it to a whole new level for me.

As far as the design goes, this laptop has nailed it a 100 per cent.

The keypad on the laptop projects this awesome rainbow type of colours when it loads and it is simply beautiful to look at.

Next, I love the alien logo that they had embedded on the laptop.

I love aliens myself, as evident in a recent picture book I produced on the subject matter.

So, as far design went, it was 10 out of 10 for me.

No complaints.

Next, let us touch on the ease of use.

This is 100 per cent a gaming laptop with some sort of work element thrown into it.

Unfortunately, it was not easy to set-up and one wrong move can get you activating what is known as the ‘sticky keys’ in which the keypads gets jammed and nothing works until it is reversed.

You can access Windows and do work on the Alienware notebook like any other laptops as I was doing, writing stories, and publishing them using the notebook but there is also an exciting side to it and by that I mean the gaming element.

I tested the gaming side of things on the laptop through my newly-opened Steam account and the graphics was awesome aka top notch.

This gaming laptop is for serious hardcore gammers and takes a bit of mucking around until you are able to use the machine to its full capacity.

Manufactured by Dell, the gaming systems on this laptop comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors and the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs, giving users even more options to play.

Based on 11th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, the Alienware m15 R6 offers performance options spanning Intel Core i5 to i9 as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti through 3080 enabling gamers to choose among a myriad of price points and performance expectations.

The Alienware m15 R6 notebook is 15” Alienware notebook with FHD 360Hz, QHD 240hz, or FHD 165Hz display options.

All three options include ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification.

Both the 360Hz and the 240Hz displays are enabled for NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology as well as include an IR camera supporting Windows Hello biometric experiences.

This notebook also comes with a 3200Mhz DDR4 memory.

This memory is user-upgradeable post-purchase with its two SO-DIMM slots and includes the new Silky-Smooth High-Endurance paint formula engineered for increased stain-resistance and premium feel.

Developed alongside the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology focused on performance using load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans.

The Alienware m15 R6 comes with a 240W power adapter and also offers an optional and new 240W small form factor power adapter that is 25 per cent lighter and 46 per cent smaller by volume.

The Alienware m15 R6 was launched in May and can be purchased here.