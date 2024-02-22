HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Feb 2024

Hyped  at the launch of the new Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones in January, the Samsung Ring, was still a work in progress, now local Samsung sources are claiming that Australians will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy Ring wearable in August with retailers claiming that the new device  will create demand in a new category,.

Also set to be rolled out in July alongside new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 foldable smartphones.

Knowing that Apple is well ahead of them Apple has speeded up development of their smart ring that can be worn on a finger to track users’ health biometrics, as well as distance travelled whether running or walking.

Apple has still not delivered a foldable smartphone with Samsung taking the lion’s share of this market. Apple does not want to give Samsung too much of a lead in the Ring market claim observers.

Now with Samsung preparing to launch their offering, Apple is now trying to spin, “be best, not first.”

The global launch is expected to take place in the second half of July with the Ring announcement set to coincide with the launch of a new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

According to sources the Galaxy Ring will have ECG support and will measure blood pressure and will also support NFC payments.

One major retailers said “This is a brand new category and new is what CE retailers need right now”.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
