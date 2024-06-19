HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Retailers Issue Body Cameras Due To High Theft Rates

Retailers Issue Body Cameras Due To High Theft Rates

By | 19 Jun 2024

Major retail stores have started supplying their employees with body cameras in an effort to prevent the rising rates of theft from their stores.

TJX, the parent company for TJ Maxx and Marshalls (TK Maxx in Australia), will be using body cameras attached to employees as a deterrent for thieves. The company claims these will not only deter the shoplifters but also provide enhanced safety for customers and employees.

Chains like this have started using Axon Body Workforce cameras, which have been marketed towards retail and healthcare.

Axon has said the new camera comes with real-time integration with the company’s operations and evidence management technology.

CEO and founder of Axon, Rick Smith said, “Public safety is about just that — people feeling and being safe in public, including while at work. That’s why Axon Body Workforce is so critical to our mission to protect life. It marks a new chapter in body-worn cameras, built to address the workplace violence affecting frontline workers.”

Response to this new strategy has been mixed. According to CNN, an anonymous employee of TJ Maxx revealed the role of the unarmed security wearing the camera “was to just stand there with the tactical vest labelled ‘security,’ and the camera mounted on the vest…It feels like the implementation of this program with the cameras isn’t meant to achieve anything, but rather just something the company can point to.”

The former chief of the Dallas Police Department in Texas, Renee Hall said, “The new Axon Body Workforce body-worn camera is not only useful for promoting frontline workers’ safety but also aids law enforcement agencies responding to the recent rise in violence in healthcare, retail, and other commercial settings by providing easily accessible digital evidence.”



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Android 15 To Bring New Crucial Security Feature
TP-Link’s New Outdoor Security Camera Boasts A Triple Camera System
Two Major Australian Retail Bodies Announce Merger
Android Users Beware Of New ‘Dirty Stream’ Malware
All Microsoft Consumer Accounts Get Passkey Support
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shokz Launches Two New Products In Australia
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/
Oz retailer Booktopia pauses trading on ASX
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/
Amazon Fined A$9 Million By US Labor Commissioner
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/
Panasonic Australia Launches New Brand Campaign
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/
Canon Develops Protective Material For Bendable Solar Cells
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shokz Launches Two New Products In Australia
Latest News
/
June 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Open-ear headphone company Shokz has launched two new products into the Australian market, the OpenSwim Pro for swimmers and the...
Read More