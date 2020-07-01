HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distribution > Retailer Strips Black Lives Matter Merchandise From Online Store

Retailer Strips Black Lives Matter Merchandise From Online Store

By | 1 Jul 2020
, ,

As Black Lives Matter organisers in NSW get set to march in another illegal gathering retailers have moved to strip BLM merchandise from their stores.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the USA has ordered that all Black Lives Matter merchandise be removed off its website after concerns from staff and customers, as well as criticism on social media.

Fox News in the USA claim that Sales of the products, added to Walmart’s site by third-party retailers amid the “Black Lives Matter” movement for social justice, will be halted indefinitely, the company said.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity

It appears that days before Walmart reversed course and moved to stop selling BLM merchandise, the retailer faced backlash on social media over the sale of “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” products.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Social Media Ads Pulled, Facebook Down $7.2 Billion
Oz Retailers look To Use Voice Order Systems
Amazon To Launch 3,000 Cashless Stores By 2021
Amazon Locked In Price War, Eyes Toys R Us For Retail Sites
Walmart Sued For Misleading E-Commerce Results In Fight Against Amazon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Caldostile D Ceramic Fan Heater Review: Compact & Powerful
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Apple TV App On LG Gains Native Dolby Atmos
Display Latest News LG
/
July 1, 2020
/
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Google Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Telstra, Optus & TPG Ignore Major Security Threats Despite Two Suppliers Banned In The USA
5G Communication Industry
/
July 1, 2020
/
As PM Invests Billions To Keep Chinese Out, RealMe Launches New Chinese Smartphone
Brands Communication Industry
/
June 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Caldostile D Ceramic Fan Heater Review: Compact & Powerful
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We reviewed the Italian designed Caldostile D ceramic fan heater from Olimpia Splendid, and were impressed with how powerful it...
Read More