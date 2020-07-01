Retailer Strips Black Lives Matter Merchandise From Online Store

As Black Lives Matter organisers in NSW get set to march in another illegal gathering retailers have moved to strip BLM merchandise from their stores.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the USA has ordered that all Black Lives Matter merchandise be removed off its website after concerns from staff and customers, as well as criticism on social media.

Fox News in the USA claim that Sales of the products, added to Walmart’s site by third-party retailers amid the “Black Lives Matter” movement for social justice, will be halted indefinitely, the company said.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity

It appears that days before Walmart reversed course and moved to stop selling BLM merchandise, the retailer faced backlash on social media over the sale of “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” products.