HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified

Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified

By | 12 Sep 2022

The Australian Retailers Association has asked the states to clarify trading conditions for the September 22 public holiday.

The holiday has been met with mixed reactions, with many seeing it as yet another lost business day after the numerous pandemic-related setbacks.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra notes the “unexpected loss of trade” facing many businesses across the country.

“Many in our community, including retailers and their staff, will want to honour and mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Zahra.

“Nevertheless, this event will create some complications for businesses with store closures and staff scheduling challenges, with many rosters set up weeks in advance.

“Store opening and closing directions are typically established by the states and territories, and we look forward to their direction today so retailers can plan accordingly.”


628537

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Gold-Plated Nintendo Gifted To Queen Elizabeth Resurfaces
Retail Sales Up, ARA Warns Inflationary Impact Coming Soon
Over 40,000 Retail Job Vacancies In Australia
“Rocky Road Ahead For Retail”: ARA
Aussie Retail Labour Crisis Worsening: Survey
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT:Is TPG Getting Desperate As ACCC Decision Gets Closer
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Uniden Launches Mobile Booster Kits
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
TPG Needs Telstra Deal To Compete, Says CEO
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussies Want eSIMs: Report
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT:Is TPG Getting Desperate As ACCC Decision Gets Closer
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Is TPG Telecom starting to sweat, that their networking sharing deal with Telstra which observers’ claims will create a monopoly...
Read More