The Australian Retailers Association has asked the states to clarify trading conditions for the September 22 public holiday.

The holiday has been met with mixed reactions, with many seeing it as yet another lost business day after the numerous pandemic-related setbacks.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra notes the “unexpected loss of trade” facing many businesses across the country.

“Many in our community, including retailers and their staff, will want to honour and mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Zahra.

“Nevertheless, this event will create some complications for businesses with store closures and staff scheduling challenges, with many rosters set up weeks in advance.

“Store opening and closing directions are typically established by the states and territories, and we look forward to their direction today so retailers can plan accordingly.”