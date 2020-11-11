What is it about analysts that don’t have a clue about Australian retailing or are spruiking a foreign market in an effort to sell some questionable research in Australia?

This morning I got an email from Stacy Tung a PR hack for the Ketner Group Communications who was trying to sell an interview with one Scott Gillies, APAC Regional Director of Revionics, an Aptos Company, who shares his advice on how retailers can prepare their pricing strategy as stores reopen and retail sales rise in Australia, he apparently comes from Texas.

He claims that “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline after months of lockdown, consumers in Australia’s major cities – and especially Melbourne, who suffered the longest and most severe lockdown – are eager to head to the shops and start shopping safely again. Stores are reopening just in time for the holiday season, which means retailers must have a real-time read on optimising their promotion and markdown strategies to clear their potential excess inventory without sacrificing margin.

It’s obvious that he has not spoken to the likes of JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys or the likes of Harvey Norman who are all suffering major shortages of stock due to manufacturing and shipping problems.

He went on to claim that “If retailers don’t discount enough, they risk carrying too much inventory after the holidays and must sell items for much lower prices during Boxing Day sales and after. On the other hand, if they discount too much, they risk losing margin and the opportunity to increase overall sales”.

A simple visit to several consumer electronic sites and retail stores will reveal that the last thing a retailer wants to do when they have major shortages of stock is discount out products. In fact, shortages are so bad that the new Sony PlayStation PS 5 and the new Microsoft console is only available online along with hundreds of other items that are on ‘backorder’ on several retailers web sites.

He concluded “Determining the specific price elasticity across channels and promoting the right items with the best tactics will help retailers profitably sell their merchandise as stores reopen. With AI and machine learning, retailers can monitor promotions and markdowns while in-flight and automatically adjust based on the latest consumer data”

“They can also evaluate which promotions work better online vs. in store, especially as more and more consumers adapt to using omnichannel fulfillment options like click and collect or curb side pickup. Australian retailers must pivot their pricing strategies now using data-driven analytics and insights. Building a pricing structure that reflects the constantly evolving and shifting reality could be the difference between being a hero and a zero.” He said.

Maybe this is a guy who needs to firstly understand the Australian market and secondly actually talk to retailers to understand what the real issues are.