Melbourne based appliance distributor Residentia Group, has announced a restructure of their operation following the appointment last year of former Electrolux Commercial executive Troy Hinchco as General Manager.

The Company that is currently expanding their Omega brand along with their retail products offering, has restructured their Multi Residential Business, the move has resulted in the laying off of two executives from their commercial sales team.

Hinchco told ChannelNews “Following a review of the Australian multi-residential commercial market over the medium term, and with a clear understanding of the rapid growth we are experiencing in our retail business, I have made the difficult decision to make two Multi-Residential Business Development Managers from our Commercial Sales team redundant, effective immediately”.

“Our business has always operated on a lean model, and while this decision is challenging for those directly impacted, it will allow us to reinvest in resources that will support the continued growth of our retail division and the strong team we have dedicated to volume home builders across the country”.

“If anyone has an opportunity for two exceptional operators in the multi-residential market—one in NSW and one in VIC—please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’d be happy to provide references attesting to their quality”.

The move comes as several appliance and entertainment product distributors move to work with partners in the volume home building market, including the likes of Harvey Norman Commercial, and E&S and several building supply Companies who already have relations ships with architects, project managers, developers, and builders.

The move to restructure comes as several mainstream European appliance brands move to invest in the growing Australian construction industry that is currently struggling to meet new house build targets set by both State and Federal Governments.