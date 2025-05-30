Melbourne based Residentia has moved to crank up marketing for their Omega appliance brand with an incentive program that awards both retailers and their customers.

The new national campaign is designed to reward customers and support retail sell-through during June, July and into August which are often seen as slow months according to retailers.

The aim of management is to energise the cooking category across key retail partners with the 10-week ‘Win Back’ promotion.

The concept is simple, with one customer getting back the full value of their purchase every week over the three months of the promotion which is being run from 1 June to 10 August 2025.

Exclusive to The Good Guys, Bing Lee and the BSR Group.

The offer only applies to Omega large appliance, with their small appliances excluded.

Omega the appliance brand that was acquired from Shriro is proving popular with retailers with Troy Hinchco, GM of Residentia Group AU claiming “We’ve listened to our retail partners, many of whom have been impacted by aggressive price-pulsing that erodes both value perception and margin”

“What they’re asking for — and what Win It Back delivers — is a compelling, value-added promotion that gives sales teams something positive to talk about on the floor. It supports sell-through without discounting and hopefully it helps our retail partners drive profitable sales with a tangible upside for consumers.”

Residentia have also made the promotion mechanics simple to operate.

Customers will receive one entry for every eligible Omega product purchased and automatically enter by registering their product warranty online. Each week, one customer will be randomly selected to receive a full refund of their Omega purchase, up to a maximum value of $3,500.

“This promotion is about offering customers a genuine opportunity for value at a time when households are feeling the pressure,” said Nicholas Cary, Creative Director at Residentia Group.

“Many Australians aren’t upgrading right now, they’re replacing something that’s broken or long overdue. This gives them the chance to choose a reliable, well-designed appliance and potentially get that money back in full.

“ We’re seeing consumers become more selective and brand-conscious, and this is a way to both reward that behaviour and give back during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Omega will support the campaign with full in-store point-of-sale kits, digital creative assets for retailer platforms, social media amplification, and a dedicated promotional landing page at omegaappliances.com.au/win-it-back, where full terms and conditions will be available.