Aligning the workforce with future business needs and upskilling workers in this Generative AI era are the top challenges facing workplaces in 2025.

A report by publisher Wiley has found that employees are worried about the agility of their workplace and the ability of their business to adjust to change.

Ensuring workers’ skills remain relevant in the AI era is the second prime concern in 2025.

The report entitled “The Future is Now: 5 Workplace Challenges That Will Shape 2025“, is based on a survey of 2000 people in North America of everyone from individual contributors to executive leaders.

“Organisations need to actively work to align their workforce with future business needs,” it says.

“Whether it is technological change, work model evolutions, or new business priorities, 36% of our respondents listed this as their top anticipated challenge of 2025.”

Almost the same proportion (35%) see upskilling as the prime challenge.

“As organizations explore the potential of artificial intelligence, embark on new initiatives, and respond to the changing global environment, there may be a need for individuals to learn new skills to do their jobs effectively, which has the potential to inspire both anxiety and excitement.

“Expecting people to know how to engage new technologies and build skills without the appropriate training is a recipe for failure. Morale will dip, turnover will increase, and your bottom line will take a hit.”

Attracting and retaining top talent, comes next with 32% giving it top priority.

“Effective communication, encouraging healthy work/life balance and flexibility, and providing opportunities for growth regardless of the external factors that may impact your business, will go a long way in creating an organization where people want (not need) to stay.”

The remaining two top concerns are the challenge of economic uncertainty and employee engagement.

“From fears regarding job security in the face of financial instability and anxieties about reduced benefits and compensation, to increased workload and fewer career development opportunities, economic uncertainty can have a significant impact on morale and wellbeing in your organization,” the report says.

“That is why it is more important than ever that organizations go all-in on creating cultures based on effective communication and cohesion so that regardless of what happens, work feels like a safe place that treats employees as the people they are.”