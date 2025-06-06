Reolink & PLAUD Slash Prices on AI and Security Tech for Amazon Prime Day
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month, smart security brand Reolink and AI audio specialist PLAUD have unveiled significant discounts across a range of their most popular products, with prices slashed by up to 30%
The deals will run from July 1 to 7, with Aussies able to access them through Amazon US or the brands’ own online stores.
Leading the Reolink offer is the Argus PT Ultra, a wireless 4K pan-and-tilt security camera bundled with a solar panel, which drops from its usual price of around A$212 to just A$151.
Designed for easy outdoor installation, the camera offers sharp video quality, night vision and app connectivity, making it a strong choice for home security without ongoing subscription fees.
Also on sale is the TrackMix PoE, a dual-lens camera that simultaneously delivers wide-angle and close-up views. With Power over Ethernet support for consistent performance, it’s down from around A$258 to A$180, offering solid value for those wanting more advanced surveillance features.
For larger setups, Reolink is offering its full 4K RLK16-800B8 security system at a hefty discount. The 8-camera NVR kit, which includes a 3TB hard drive, is down 30%, from around A$1,462 to A$1,023, making it ideal for business or property owners needing comprehensive coverage.
On the audio front, PLAUD is offering 20% off both its flagship AI voice recorders.
The PLAUD Note, normally priced around A$245, is now available for approximately A$196, and offers real-time transcription and automatic note organisation in a compact, minimalist design.
The PLAUD Note Unlimited, which adds a portable charging case and more advanced AI transcription capabilities, is also discounted to the same price.