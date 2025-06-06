Ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month, smart security brand Reolink and AI audio specialist PLAUD have unveiled significant discounts across a range of their most popular products, with prices slashed by up to 30%

The deals will run from July 1 to 7, with Aussies able to access them through Amazon US or the brands’ own online stores.

Leading the Reolink offer is the Argus PT Ultra, a wireless 4K pan-and-tilt security camera bundled with a solar panel, which drops from its usual price of around A$212 to just A$151.

Designed for easy outdoor installation, the camera offers sharp video quality, night vision and app connectivity, making it a strong choice for home security without ongoing subscription fees.

Also on sale is the TrackMix PoE, a dual-lens camera that simultaneously delivers wide-angle and close-up views. With Power over Ethernet support for consistent performance, it’s down from around A$258 to A$180, offering solid value for those wanting more advanced surveillance features.

For larger setups, Reolink is offering its full 4K RLK16-800B8 security system at a hefty discount. The 8-camera NVR kit, which includes a 3TB hard drive, is down 30%, from around A$1,462 to A$1,023, making it ideal for business or property owners needing comprehensive coverage.

On the audio front, PLAUD is offering 20% off both its flagship AI voice recorders.

The PLAUD Note, normally priced around A$245, is now available for approximately A$196, and offers real-time transcription and automatic note organisation in a compact, minimalist design.

The PLAUD Note Unlimited, which adds a portable charging case and more advanced AI transcription capabilities, is also discounted to the same price.