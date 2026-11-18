Reolink has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in Australia, offering discounts of up to 55 per cent across selected security cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras and surveillance systems.

The promotion runs from 18 November to 2 December 2026, with the largest discounts available until 30 November. The offers cover several of the company’s latest releases and established models, including battery-powered, solar-powered and wired security cameras.

Among the biggest reductions is the Argus Eco Pro, discounted by 55 per cent from $211.99 to $95.39 exclusively through Reolink’s Australian website.

The 5MP 2K+ wire-free camera supports dual-band Wi-Fi, battery or solar power and a 125-degree diagonal field of view. It also features person, vehicle and pet detection, colour night vision, two-way audio and IP66 weather resistance.

The Go Ultra has been reduced by 46 per cent, from $319.99 to $173.99, through Reolink and Amazon Australia.

Designed for locations without conventional Wi-Fi access, the 8MP 4K camera uses 4G LTE connectivity and a rechargeable 7,800mAh battery, with optional solar charging. It is intended for rural properties, construction sites, sheds and holiday homes where a fixed internet connection may not be available.

Several newer models will remain discounted until 2 December.

The OMVI 2i Ultra is available for $319.99, down from $429.99, representing a 26 per cent reduction. The dual-lens camera combines 4K wide-angle monitoring with 3K pan-tilt tracking, allowing users to monitor larger areas while following moving subjects. It supports rechargeable battery power, optional solar charging and local video storage without ongoing subscription fees.

Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Cam has been reduced by 30 per cent, from $179.99 to $125.99. The 4MP wire-free camera combines a 150-degree viewing angle with a 1,000-lumen floodlight, rechargeable battery and integrated 3W solar panel.

According to Reolink, the camera can operate for up to three months on a full charge without sunlight, based on five minutes of motion-triggered recording daily and continuous standby operation.

The OMVI 3i PoE is also included in the promotion, with a 34 per cent discount reducing its price from $479.99 to $314.99.

Designed for larger outdoor areas, the wired camera combines 18MP triple-lens imaging, a 180-degree panoramic field of view and intelligent pan-tilt-zoom tracking. It also supports local AI detection and Power over Ethernet connectivity.

Additional discounts of up to 35 per cent apply to selected products, including the Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), Video Doorbell PoE, Argus 3 Ultra, Altas PT Ultra, Elite Floodlight WiFi, Go PT Ultra and OMVI X16 PoE.

Reolink says its cameras support local storage options that can reduce the need for ongoing cloud subscription fees, although storage capabilities vary by model.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are available through Reolink’s Australian website and selected listings on Amazon Australia. Individual discounts and promotional periods vary by product.