REL Acoustics has debuted two bold new finishes for its T/9x SE powered subwoofer, French Racing Blue and Green With Envy, at High End Munich 2025, marking the brand’s 35th anniversary with a splash of colour and sonic precision.

The limited-edition T/9x SE models maintain the high-performance design REL is known for, featuring a 10-inch FibreCarbon long-throw driver, a 10-inch down-firing passive radiator, and a 300-watt Class A/B amplifier.

The subwoofers are engineered for fast transients and deep, musical bass, with performance enhancements including lighter carbon fibre centre caps that boost output by up to 1.2 dB compared to the original T/9x.

Both new colour-ways blend style with heritage.

French Racing Blue pays tribute to motorsport history, while Green With Envy adds a bold, rebellious flair.

These join a growing lineup of expressive finishes, including Italian Racing Red and Le Mon Yellow.

Priced at A$3,299, the new T/9x SE models offer the same core specs as their predecessors, including support for REL’s Arrow Wireless Adapter (sold separately) and high-level Neutrik Speakon input for seamless speaker integration.

The T/9x SE is available now via REL’s website, while the standard T/9x remains available in black, white, and grey for A$2,999.

REL’s showcase at High End Munich 2025 runs from May 15-18, offering exclusive demos and a firsthand look at how design and performance come together in the company’s latest subwoofer offerings.