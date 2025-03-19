Home > Latest News > Rega’s Brio MK7 Amplifier Arrives in Australia This August

Rega’s Brio MK7 Amplifier Arrives in Australia This August

By | 19 Mar 2025

British audio manufacturer Rega has announced the upcoming Australian release of its latest high-performance stereo integrated amplifier, the Brio MK7.

Scheduled to arrive in limited quantities in early August 2025, the Brio MK7 carries a recommended retail price of $1,699.

The Brio MK7 represents a significant evolution in Rega’s amplifier lineup, featuring a comprehensive redesign aimed at enhancing audio performance and reducing distortion.

Housed in a compact, custom half-width aluminium chassis, the amplifier delivers 50 watts per channel into 8Ω and 72 watts per channel into 6Ω.

A standout feature of the MK7 is the inclusion of a Rega-designed onboard digital-to-analog converter (DAC) with two digital inputs, offering greater flexibility for integrating various audio components.

The amplifier also comes with a new mini system remote control, compatible with future Rega products, allowing users to operate the standby function remotely.

Additional enhancements include an integrated moving magnet phono stage for vinyl enthusiasts, a dedicated headphone socket, and advanced features such as standby, auto standby and thermal cut-out protections.

The Brio MK7’s circuit has been meticulously re-laid, incorporating higher-specification MUSES operational amplifiers and improved isolation between stages to deliver refined audio performance.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones
Wireworld Launches Series 10 Audio Cables in Australia
Bowers & Wilkins Becomes Audio Partner of McLaren F1 Team
Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Dick Tracy with his radio wristwatch
Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightn’t Impress Dick Tracy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Pebble Founder Returns with New Smartwatch Focused on Battery Life
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Latest Hisense Laser Projectors Now Ranged At JB Hi-Fi
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Nvidia Unveils Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Chips In Big AI Push
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram
Telegram CEO Returns To Dubai Months After Arrest In France
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
HyperX’s new Gaming Headset has 200-Hour Battery Life
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pebble Founder Returns with New Smartwatch Focused on Battery Life
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The smartwatch industry is about to get a shake-up as the founder of Pebble, the brand that pioneered e-paper smartwatches,...
Read More