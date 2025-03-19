British audio manufacturer Rega has announced the upcoming Australian release of its latest high-performance stereo integrated amplifier, the Brio MK7.

Scheduled to arrive in limited quantities in early August 2025, the Brio MK7 carries a recommended retail price of $1,699.

The Brio MK7 represents a significant evolution in Rega’s amplifier lineup, featuring a comprehensive redesign aimed at enhancing audio performance and reducing distortion.

Housed in a compact, custom half-width aluminium chassis, the amplifier delivers 50 watts per channel into 8Ω and 72 watts per channel into 6Ω.

A standout feature of the MK7 is the inclusion of a Rega-designed onboard digital-to-analog converter (DAC) with two digital inputs, offering greater flexibility for integrating various audio components.

The amplifier also comes with a new mini system remote control, compatible with future Rega products, allowing users to operate the standby function remotely.

Additional enhancements include an integrated moving magnet phono stage for vinyl enthusiasts, a dedicated headphone socket, and advanced features such as standby, auto standby and thermal cut-out protections.

The Brio MK7’s circuit has been meticulously re-laid, incorporating higher-specification MUSES operational amplifiers and improved isolation between stages to deliver refined audio performance.