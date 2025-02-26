Home > Latest News > Refurbished Smartphones Sales Growing Faster Than New

Refurbished Smartphones Sales Growing Faster Than New

By | 26 Feb 2025
Motorola g85 5G

Demand for replacement devices that have failed or need replacing is currently driving CE and appliance sales and in the TV market it’s the need to step up a size.

With some consumer the need for a new smartphone, has seen them turn to the second hand market, with refurbished models now proving popular according to new research from Counterpoint ,who claim that Apple dominated refurbished smartphone sales in 2024 with 56% of the market.
This is a market that grew 5% last year.

At the likes of JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman trade in devices are proving to be popular and this is fuelling supply in the refurbished market.

According to Counterpoint the second hand market is growing faster than the new phone market, which only managed 3% growth last year.

In Australia Apple is still the most popular refurbished device followed by Samsung premium smartphones.

There are multiple factors at play in driving the cost of a refurbished device down claims researchers.

Inflation and the rising costs of goods have resulted in more frugal spending for many families, but another aspect to examine is what new phones offer today.

The iPhone 16 lineup introduced many new features, but its overall performance isn’t much greater than the iPhone 11 Pro Max claim observers.

This has been said of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 range which ChannelNews cannot agree with.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128GB (Awesome Navy).

As a result, consumers are holding onto their original devices longer especially as they are a lot more durable than past models and are able to survive a standard two-year period without cracking a display, which is a common reason to upgrade.

The only risk to using an older model device for an extended period is that security support will eventually end.

Apple is notable for providing extended support for its phones, with many devices remaining viable five to seven years after they are no longer for sale.

The Verge claims that Android devices tend to receive only two to three years of updates, although Google has raised the bar with the Pixel line and offers up to seven years of support.

Qualcomm recently announced a program that would allow manufacturers to offer up to eight consecutive years of Android updates, allowing the non-iPhone market to offer longer support windows. However, it’s up to the manufacturers how long support lasts.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Costing Foldable iPhone 2026 Launch Tipped
Apple To Build AI Servers In The USA
Apple Intelligence
Apple To Bring Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models
Acer Aspire 14 AI
Laptop Prices To Increase Due To Trump’s Tariffs
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple Unveils Mid-Range iPhone 16e With Apple Intelligence
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Latest Inflation Figures Dampen Hopes For Back-To-Back Rate Cuts
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Adobe Launches Photoshop App For iPhones
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
AMD’s Latest Ryzen Chips Expected To Lower PC Prices
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Foxtel & Warner Still Mates Ahead Of Max Launch Foxtel Customers To Get Free Access
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Microsoft Testing Free Ad-Supported Office For Windows Apps
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Latest Inflation Figures Dampen Hopes For Back-To-Back Rate Cuts
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Annual headline inflation remained steady at 2.5% in January, but underlying inflation, which is the measure tracked by the Reserve...
Read More