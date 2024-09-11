Three new Acer Nitro gaming monitors come with 24-inch or 27-inch panels, refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, response times of up to 0.1 ms, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification “engineered to ensure smoother frames by minimising screen stuttering and tearing”.

The recent reveal also included new Acer and Nitro smart monitors.

“Both the new Nitro and Acer smart monitors include features that enhance user convenience and usability when working or streaming content directly from the devices, including the built-in WebOS platform, screen-mirroring technology, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support,” says the manufacturer.

The 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 (main picture) is an FHD-resolution monitor with a 600 Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.1 ms G-to-G response time, “making it among the fastest gaming displays currently available”, says Acer.

It has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and supports 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Nitro XV270 F5 is one of the 27-inch gaming monitors featuring an FHD (1920×1080) IPS panel with a 520 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.5 ms G-to-G. The HDR10-certified display has 400 nits peak brightness and a 100,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The Nitro XV270U F5 comes with a 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS display, a 500 Hz refresh rate, and up to 0.5 ms G-to-G response time. With HDR10 and 99% sRGB colour gamut support, combined with 250 nits brightness and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Acer says the new smart monitors come with WebOS built-in, “allowing users to conveniently surf, work, and play, without having to open a laptop or connect to another device”.

They also include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, Airplay and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring, and a RJ45 port for additional internet connection options.

The CS322QK smart monitor features 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR 10 and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

The Nitro GS272U M combines a WQHD (2560×1440) display and 180 Hz refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro XV240 F6 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 899; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270U F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 799; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270 F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 699; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer CS322QK smart monitor will be available in North America in Q4 2024, starting at USD 599.99, and in EMEA in Q4 2024, starting at EUR 899.

The Nitro GS272U M smart monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 349.99, and in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 599.