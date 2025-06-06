Online electronics marketplace Reebelo Australia has paid $59,400 in penalties after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued three infringement notices for allegedly misleading consumers about their rights under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL).

The ACCC said Reebelo’s website included statements suggesting that consumers had only 14 days to seek remedies for issues like faulty goods, products not matching descriptions, or receiving the wrong model.

These representations were found to potentially limit consumer guarantee rights that are legally protected and not bound by such a time frame.

ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said consumers are entitled to remedies for products that don’t meet the ACL’s consumer guarantees, often beyond 14 days.

“It is against the law for a business to mislead consumers about their right to a suitable remedy,” Lowe said.

The ACCC’s action follows multiple consumer complaints alleging difficulties obtaining refunds or replacements from Reebelo for defective or incorrect products, many of which are high-end refurbished electronics such as laptops and smartphones.

While Reebelo has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the company has agreed to a resolution that includes website changes, improved complaints handling procedures, and staff training to ensure future compliance with consumer law.

Reebelo, based in Sydney, operates as a platform for third-party sellers offering new and refurbished electronics. Launched in Singapore in 2019, the company has a global presence with offices across North America, Asia, and Australia.