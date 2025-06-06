Home > Latest News > Reebelo Australia Hit with $59,400 Penalty Over Consumer Law Breaches

Reebelo Australia Hit with $59,400 Penalty Over Consumer Law Breaches

By | 6 Jun 2025

Online electronics marketplace Reebelo Australia has paid $59,400 in penalties after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued three infringement notices for allegedly misleading consumers about their rights under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL).

The ACCC said Reebelo’s website included statements suggesting that consumers had only 14 days to seek remedies for issues like faulty goods, products not matching descriptions, or receiving the wrong model.

These representations were found to potentially limit consumer guarantee rights that are legally protected and not bound by such a time frame.

ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said consumers are entitled to remedies for products that don’t meet the ACL’s consumer guarantees, often beyond 14 days.

“It is against the law for a business to mislead consumers about their right to a suitable remedy,” Lowe said.

The ACCC’s action follows multiple consumer complaints alleging difficulties obtaining refunds or replacements from Reebelo for defective or incorrect products, many of which are high-end refurbished electronics such as laptops and smartphones.

While Reebelo has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the company has agreed to a resolution that includes website changes, improved complaints handling procedures, and staff training to ensure future compliance with consumer law.

Reebelo, based in Sydney, operates as a platform for third-party sellers offering new and refurbished electronics. Launched in Singapore in 2019, the company has a global presence with offices across North America, Asia, and Australia.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
ACCC Issues Safety Recalls for Three Products Containing Dangerous Button Batteries
BREAKING NEWS: Thermomix Nobbled Again This Time For Dodgy NDIS Appliance Claims
After $15M Price Fixing Fine Milwaukee Tools Tries To Fix Reputation
EB Games Recalls Zelda Light Up Sword Over Button Battery Safety Risk
Businesses Slammed for Inflated Card Fees as ACCC Cracks Down
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Casio G-Shock Sea of Stars Series Features Bioluminescent Plankton-Inspired Glow
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Apple Set to Launch 45W MagSafe Charger Alongside iPhone 17
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
After years of watching notebook manufacturers perfect the art of ultra-thin design while delivering premium performance, the smartphone industry has...
Read More