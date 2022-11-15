HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Red Bull Racing Reveals First Racing e-Scooter

Red Bull Racing Reveals First Racing e-Scooter

By | 15 Nov 2022

After big wins on the Formula 1 racetrack, team Red Bull Racing is now delivering racing e-Scooters for consumers with the launch of a new racing model.

Their e-Scooters, that are already sold at JB Hi Fi and Costco, are set to include a new model that will cost over $9,000 in Australia.

The new Red Bull racing e-scooter RBS#01 sports the traditional red and black livery design of Red Bull.

Built with certain features similar to that of racing cars, the scooter has been designed to be primed for urban movement.

This model is equipped with drilled brakes that make it come to a stop at short notice.

Its 750W electric motor delivers a top speed of 28 miles/hour (45km/h). Its 760Wh battery unit gives the EV a range of 37 miles (~60km) on a single charge.

The large wheels and large tires of the model provide balance during rides even in difficult terrain.

The carbon fiber design gives the RBS#01 a sturdy build and it weighs 23kg.

The best part about the ride is the stability that comes with it even on uneven terrain.

The Red Bull Racing e-scooter is now open for pre-order at Red Bull Racing’s website. The deposit is US$600, and you may have to wait for your order as these models are custom built.

Payment for the new Red Bull e-scooter can be spread monthly with an interest-free facility available.

It is still unknown when the first deliveries of the RBS#01 will be made and the number of units produced.



