Fox Footy on Foxtel and Kayo Sports has seen a surge in viewership as the new AFL broadcast deal kicked off with 2025 Opening Round.

The show recorded a 29% increase in average audiences compared to the 2024 opening round.

The clash between the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn Hawks proved to be a standout, drawing a 35% increase in viewership over last year’s Swans v Melbourne Demons season opener. The game also set a new record as the most streamed AFL season opener of all time and became the second most-watched AFL season opener in history.

In another milestone, the Sydney v Hawthorn match achieved the highest-ever average audience for a sporting event on BINGE.

Sunday’s GWS Giants v Collingwood Magpies game, which moved from a Saturday night slot in 2024 to a Sunday afternoon fixture, saw a 20% rise in viewership.

The 2025 Opening Round also ushered in a new broadcast era for Fox Footy, with the network introducing fresh graphics and dedicated commentary teams. Fox Sports Managing Director Steve Crawley acknowledged the strong start but tempered celebrations, noting that Queensland and Northern NSW customers remain cut off from full access.

“It’s a long race and we have just begun. So many of our Queensland and Northern New South Wales customers are cut off, and while our first numbers might be up year-on-year nationally, we’ll hold the celebrations until everything is back to normal,” Crawley said.

The action continues on April 13 when Richmond hosts Carlton, while Fox Footy’s new ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ debuts on March 15.