Razer’s Kraken V4 Pro: Colour, Clarity And Connectivity

By | 1 Oct 2024

Razer launched its latest Kraken cans at RazerCon 2024 over the weekend.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is a wireless gaming headset with control hub, and is the latest in a 12-year run for Krakens.

The V4 Pros are powered by Razer Chroma RGB. 

Connectivity-wise, there are three options: wireless with 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth or USB.

 

Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

The mic is not just a mic but a “Retractable Razer Hyperclear Super Wideband Mic”. Razer says it has built on its Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, and that this next-gen retractable mic “captures an incredible amount of detail in your voice by covering a wider frequency range of sound, so that everything you say sounds clear, rich, and natural”.

The V4 Pros use Razer’s patented “Triforce Titanium 40mm Drivers”, which are designed to “push out exceptional highs, mids and lows” without muddying the sound.

Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

Razer Kraken V4 Pro with Retractable Razer Hyperclear Super Wideband Mic.

 

Kraken says the THX Spatial Audio brings games to life with a “fully immersive 3D audio experience powered by advanced spatial algorithms. Get a true sense of audio depth and positioning that places you in the middle of all the action”.

In fact, over 60 titles – Including Apex Legends and Call of Duty – already have preloaded, customised EQ settings.

It is easy to adjust the volume to get a good mix between game sounds and chat, the company says.

 

Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

 

The colour of the headphones can be tailored to suit personal taste, with access to millions of colours and lighting effects.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset with Control Hub has a RRP of A$649.95.



