Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC

Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC

By | 24 Aug 2021

An odd vulnerability allows users to gain SYSTEM access on any PC running Windows 10 just by plugging in a Razer gaming mouse or dongle.

You obviously need local access to the machine, but plugging in a Razer device installs RazerInstaller.exe, which runs with SYSTEM privileges, allowing you to then access Windows PowerShell or the File Explorer with these advanced privileges.

The bug was discovered by a security researcher named Jon Hat, who posted it publicly after first contacting Razer and hearing nothing.

Razer have since confirmed they are working on a fix.

