For those who purchased Razer’s RGB-clad Zephyr face mask, expect a refund headed your way, as the company has to pay U$1.1 million in refunds, according to a proposed settlement that was announced by the FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

The settlement states the refunds must be made nationwide, meaning only US purchasers will get a refund.

Razer claimed the face mask used N95-grade filters, however, the FTC alleges these devices were never submitted for testing, and only “stopped the false advertising following negative press coverage and consumer outrage at the deceptive claims.”

The face mask was initially launched in 2021, marketing it as having N95-grade filters. After YouTuber Naomi Wu revealed the device wasn’t N95 certified, the company erased any mention of the grade.

N95 masks are designed to filter out a minimum of 95 per cent of airborne particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Zephyr Pro with voice amplification was also planned to be launched, but this didn’t surface.

At the time, the company addressed claims made about the devices, stating “the Razer Zephyr and Zephyr Pro are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or personal protective equipment (PPE) and are not meant to be used in medical or clinical settings.”

The FTC has alleged the company made misleading statements about the mask and claims Razer never tested the device via the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

In a statement, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine said, “These businesses falsely claimed, in the midst of a global pandemic, that their face mask was the equivalent of an N95 certified respirator. The FTC will continue to hold accountable businesses that use false and unsubstantiated claims to target consumers who are making decisions about their health and safety.”

This proposed settlement not only required the refund amount of U$1.1 million but also for the company to pay a civil penalty of U$100,000.

The settlement also bans Razer from making “COVID-related health misrepresentations” and other “unsubstantiated health claims.”

It appears the device is no longer available for purchase in Australia or the US, along with the Zephyr Pro.