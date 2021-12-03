HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Razer Execs Move To Take Company Private

Razer Execs Move To Take Company Private

By | 3 Dec 2021

A group led by Razer’s top executives have proposed to take the hardware company private, in a deal that values the company at a cool A$4.47 billion.

Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim lead the group, who currently own around 57 per cent of the company.

The consortium, which also includes private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, believe the company is being undervalued in Hong Kong where it is listed. Razer has headquarters in the United States and Singapore.

Razer shares slid nearly 8 per cent after the announcement. The shares were already in free fall, with the November price sitting at half of what it was in February.

The company netted a record net profit of A$44.1 million in the first half of 2021, propelled by the lockdown.

Likewise, as the world opens back up, shares plummet.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Three Days Until Razer Open First Experience Store In China
Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC
Gaming Hardware Booms As COVID Keeps People Home
Razer Face Mask Open For Beta Testing
Razer Rolls Out Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kayo Summer Of Cricket Gets Bigger With Original Shows
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Arlo Hit More Than One Million Paid Subscriptions
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Aussie Smartphone Shortage This Xmas
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Demand Slowing For iPhone 13
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Synergy Audio Now Distributing Aurender In Australia
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kayo Summer Of Cricket Gets Bigger With Original Shows
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Gogglebox faourites Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined the Kayo team to front two new original shows set to...
Read More