A Paris-based design studio has unveiled an unusual new turntable that challenges traditional vinyl playback by using light instead of a conventional stylus to read records.

Developed by Waiting For Ideas, the PP-2 features a minimalist design that hides its playback mechanism inside the unit, requiring records to be placed upside down.

The turntable incorporates analogue stylus technology developed by Miniot, the company behind the distinctive Wheel turntable range.

According to Waiting For Ideas, the optical playback system delivers exceptional sound purity, improved low-frequency reproduction and greater precision than conventional magnetic cartridge systems.

The company claims eliminating magnets allows the system to track record grooves more accurately, capturing subtle musical details and micro-dynamics that traditional turntables can struggle to reproduce.

However, these performance claims have yet to be independently verified.

The PP-2 uses an axial flux direct-drive motor with an optical control system that monitors and adjusts rotational speed 1,000 times per second, designed to maintain consistent playback accuracy.

A built-in preamplifier allows the turntable to connect directly to powered speakers without requiring a separate phono stage.

Connectivity includes RCA and 3.5mm outputs, while power is supplied through USB-C.

The turntable’s striking appearance is another major selling point. Machined from a single block of anodised aluminium, the PP-2 features a clean, understated design that conceals much of its engineering.

However, its unconventional technology and premium construction come at a substantial price.

The PP-2 costs €8,900 in Europe, equivalent to approximately A$14,500, positioning it firmly in the high-end audiophile market.

For vinyl enthusiasts looking for something beyond traditional turntable engineering, the PP-2 offers a radically different approach to playing records, although whether its optical technology delivers a meaningful improvement in sound quality remains to be established.