HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Sound’ Set To Revolutionise Wireless Audio

Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Sound’ Set To Revolutionise Wireless Audio

By | 5 Mar 2021

Wireless audio products such as headphones, earbuds and portable speakers will soon sound even better with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Sound technology.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon Sound will “deliver high resolution wire quality audio, wirelessly” in a bid to close the gap between wired and wireless sound.

“Snapdragon Sound is designed to deliver studio master quality, 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution Bluetooth music that streams straight from your phone, thanks to Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive audio technology. And when listening directly on your mobile device, Qualcomm Aqstic™ technology means you can play your music extra loud without damaging the speaker on your phone,” Qualcomm states.

The technology will work with Qualcomm’s existing mobile platforms, such as Snapdragon 999, headphone chips and features such as Qualcomm Active Noise Cancelling.

It is slated to work across a range of devices from various manufacturers and brands and will push wireless audio into a new level of superior sound.

James Chapman, Qualcomm’s vice president of Voice, Music and Wearables, told TechRadar the new technology will follow the audio from the phone all the way to the device – earbud, headphone or speaker – to ensure the sound remains crystal clear.

Innovations in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 have also helped improve audio so it is not “horribly compressed”, adds Chapman.

The first mobile manufacturer to support Snapdragon Sound will be Xiaomi, while headphone and turntable brand Audio-Technica will be the first audio company to use the technology.

Amazon Music HD will also partner with Qualcomm for superior sound.

Qualcomm says devices supporting Snapdragon Sound are set to be available later this year.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Qualcomm Opposes Nvidia Acquisition Of Chipmaker Arm
Qualcomm Launches Suite Of New 5G Products
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Gives A Sneak Preview Of 2021 Android Smartphones
Huawei Number One In Wireless Patents Despite Crippling 5G Ban
Has The Trump Administration Forgotten About Its Huawei Ban?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Apple Supports App Economy with Learning for Developers
Apple Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Samsung Neo QLED TV Lands Today with New 2021 Range
4K TV 8K TV Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Marshall Fashionably Late with Wireless Ear Buds
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
March 5, 2021
/
Square, Sold In Officeworks, Ramps Up Oz Offering
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Foxtel has announced a huge new schedule of local LifeStyle content ever, with new and returning locally commissioned series going...
Read More