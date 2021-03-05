Wireless audio products such as headphones, earbuds and portable speakers will soon sound even better with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Sound technology.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon Sound will “deliver high resolution wire quality audio, wirelessly” in a bid to close the gap between wired and wireless sound.

“Snapdragon Sound is designed to deliver studio master quality, 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution Bluetooth music that streams straight from your phone, thanks to Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive audio technology. And when listening directly on your mobile device, Qualcomm Aqstic™ technology means you can play your music extra loud without damaging the speaker on your phone,” Qualcomm states.

The technology will work with Qualcomm’s existing mobile platforms, such as Snapdragon 999, headphone chips and features such as Qualcomm Active Noise Cancelling.

It is slated to work across a range of devices from various manufacturers and brands and will push wireless audio into a new level of superior sound.

James Chapman, Qualcomm’s vice president of Voice, Music and Wearables, told TechRadar the new technology will follow the audio from the phone all the way to the device – earbud, headphone or speaker – to ensure the sound remains crystal clear.

Innovations in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 have also helped improve audio so it is not “horribly compressed”, adds Chapman.

The first mobile manufacturer to support Snapdragon Sound will be Xiaomi, while headphone and turntable brand Audio-Technica will be the first audio company to use the technology.

Amazon Music HD will also partner with Qualcomm for superior sound.

Qualcomm says devices supporting Snapdragon Sound are set to be available later this year.