Qualcomm has unveiled a new chipset, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which is expected to power affordably priced smartphones.

The processor features the code name SM6475-AB. Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 was actually introduced as an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, which debuted in September last year.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is an important chipset in that brands will be able to offer higher-performance smartphones at a lower price points.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 has four performance-oriented 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four efficiency-oriented 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

On the GPU side, SoC uses the Adreno 710 GPU. Alongside support for LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM, this chipset also supports UFS 3.1.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2, enhancing wireless communication capabilities, also identical to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

Its 12-bit triple ISPs enable support for up to 48MP single sensor, 32+16MP dual-camera sensors, and up to 200MP photo capture.

It incorporates features such as Snapdragon sound with Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX lossless audio codecs for high-quality, aptx Adaptive, and lossless music streaming.

It is compatible with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.1 storage type.

The FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system ensures fast and reliable wireless connections.

The 6 Gen 3 and 7s Gen 2 are similar chipsets. However, the 7s Gen 2 supports 144Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, while the 6 Gen 3 does not.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 has four performance-oriented 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four efficiency-oriented 1.95GHz Cortex-A55 cores and uses Adreno 710 as GPU.

The unveiling of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 comes a few weeks after Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 in June.

According to research by the International Data Corporation, worldwide smartphone shipments are now expected to grow 5.8 per cent this year to 1.23 billion units, as opposed to a previous forecast of 4 per cent growth to 1.21 billion units.

The segment that is expected to show strong growth is the affordable Android smartphone segment. Therefore chipsets that support this segment will be increasingly important over the coming months.