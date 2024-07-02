The new front-of-shirt sponsor for the Manchester United Football Club is Qualcomm, in an effort to promote its Snapdragon brand while it attempts to break into personal computing.

Qualcomm has started paying for a prominent brand position with the club because one home game will provide Snapdragon with as much exposure as a Super Bowl ad, according to the company.

Snapdragon has existed as a Qualcomm chip brand for almost two decades and has mainly been used for smartphones.

Now, Qualcomm is boosting its efforts, attempting to break into the PC industry.

Neither Qualcomm nor Manchester United have commented on the sponsorship deal, however, according to Bloomberg, the partnership is valued at just over £60 million (approx. A$114 million) annually.

It’s a three-year agreement, which includes an option for two more. It also provides the club access to technology which will be used to create interactive experiences for fans.

The Wi-Fi service at the Old Trafford Stadium, in Manchester, UK, has also been improved, and an augmented reality “visit” to the football grounds will be provided, along with other virtual experiences.

Manchester United’s commercial director, Florence Lafaye, revealed the club has over one billion followers worldwide.

This sponsorship will signify Qualcomm’s commitment to raising awareness of the Snapdragon brand, according to Chief Marketing Officer, Don McGuire.

Qualcomm’s attempt to break into the PC market has backing from Microsoft. The company claims its PC chips will offer longer battery life (days between charges), as well as access to AI features.

The company claims that promoting these benefits to those who own phones with Qualcomm chips but don’t recognise the brand as a household name, is the key to bringing this effort to fruition.

Intel holds almost 80 per cent market share in PC processors, despite an extended period without industry-leading products.

McGuire revealed the Manchester United deal demonstrates Qualcomm now understands better products aren’t enough, and it will need to invest heavily in order to overturn Intel’s leadership in the laptop chip market.

“Everyone’s completely in agreement that success is not defined by product alone. We had to make up our minds that we’re committed to this business, not just to play, but win.”

Launching this new sponsorship shirt will begin with a video that features former player, Eric Cantona.

Both companies have revealed there are plans for the future rollout of technology-based offerings.