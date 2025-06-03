A major leak has surfaced revealing key details about Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, with the high-end chip reportedly packing a massive 18 CPU cores and support for up to 64GB of RAM.

The unreleased SoC, known internally as the SC8480XP, is said to be undergoing internal testing according to leaker Roland Quandt.

If true, the Snapdragon X2 Elite would deliver a 50% increase in core count over the current 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, potentially signalling a significant performance uplift for Windows on ARM laptops.

Designed using Qualcomm’s Oryon V3 architecture, the chip is also expected to feature a System-in-Package (SiP) design, integrating RAM and SSD storage directly onto the processor package for improved data throughput and thermal performance.

The leak backs up previous reports suggesting the X2 Elite could be targeting not only premium laptops, but possibly desktop and server-class workloads. One prototype is rumoured to feature a 120mm AiO liquid cooler – an unusual move for mobile silicon.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite is expected to debut alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, taking place September 23–25 in Hawaii. There is no confirmation yet whether the X2 Plus, a likely successor to the X Plus, will also make an appearance.

Qualcomm’s initial wave of Snapdragon X devices, launched in 2024, received a modest reception from the market, but the chipmaker, backed by Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC push, appears to be aiming higher with this next-gen hardware.

With ARM-based laptops still struggling to break through in a market dominated by x86, Qualcomm is banking on the X2 Elite to shift the momentum.