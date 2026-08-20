After months of speculation, Qualcomm’s latest teaser all but confirms it will unveil two new Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processors.

The company has suggested the pair ahead of its Snapdragon Summit 2026, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24 in Maui, Hawaii. Qualcomm’s teaser uses the phrases “When Two Changes the Game” and “Dual 8 Elites”, strongly suggesting that two premium Snapdragon chips are on the way.

The official names have not been revealed but the two processors are expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

The company’s teaser also points to improvements in several areas beyond raw processing performance. Qualcomm highlights enhanced connectivity, advanced camera capabilities and upgraded graphics for more immersive gaming.

Reports have identified the processors by the model numbers SM8950 and SM8975, with both expected to use Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU architecture. Both chips have also been tipped to use TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process.

Leaks suggest the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro could feature a more powerful Adreno 850 GPU, 18MB of graphics cache and support for the newer LPDDR6 memory standard. Reports suggest that the standard Gen 6 will use an Adreno 845 GPU with 12MB of graphics cache.

AI could also become one of the biggest differentiators between the two chips.

Earlier reports suggested the Pro model could introduce AI Frame Fusion technology designed to improve gaming performance. The technology could allow games to be rendered at a lower resolution and then enhanced.

With Qualcomm’s latest teaser describing the upcoming platform as part of the company’s next phase of its “agentic AI era”, there is a strong indication that AI will be a focus of the new processors.

Qualcomm is expected to provide the full specifications, performance claims and commercial details for the new processors at Snapdragon Summit next month.

The two Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chips look set to mean a new generation of devices with substantially greater AI, gaming and camera capabilities for Android users, with the Pro model potentially setting a performance ceiling for 2027 smartphones.