Qualcomm Processors Gain Market Share On Windows Laptops

By | 7 Feb 2025

Qualcomm says its Snapdragon X chips are now powering more than 10 percent of Windows laptops bought in the US.

President and CEO Cristiano Amon made the statement during the company’s earnings webcast.

Digital Trends, which reported the event, says there are several qualifications around the statement.

First, it applies only to Windows laptops sold in the US in the last quarter of 2024.

Second, the market share gain only applies to Windows laptops and doesn’t include plugged-in Windows PCs.

There may be less point dwelling on that as the mobile-centric architecture of Qualcomm X based ARM chips is designed to provide lower powered efficient computing on the go in lightweight devices. That’s laptops.

Consumers buying statically located plugged-in Windows desktop PC, might stick with the more powerful X86 chips made by market leader Intel and rival AMD.

They guzzle more energy but work on mains power.

That’s not saying that ARM architecture chips can’t cut it in static PCs because they are not powerful enough.

Apple has proved that lower-powered, ARM architecture processors can be very powerful whether they’re in a laptop or in a plugged-in Mac mini.

Solve that issue for ARM based Windows device, and manufacturers such as Qualcomm could easily increase that 10 percent share figure to much more.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
