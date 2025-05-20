Home > Latest News > Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Launch for September

Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Launch for September

By | 20 May 2025

Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will be unveiled at the annual Snapdragon Summit, taking place from September 23 to 25, 2025, in Hawaii.

Speaking at the Computex 2025 keynote, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced the dates and hinted at major hardware reveals, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the next-generation Snapdragon X chip for PCs.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to deliver notable performance gains over its predecessor.

Early details suggest the chip will run at a base clock of 4.4GHz, up from 4.32GHz, and introduce a second-generation custom CPU architecture.

The GPU is also likely to receive an upgrade, with its dedicated cache increasing from 12MB to 16MB.

Manufactured on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, the chip promises a 4% performance boost and 9% reduction in power consumption at the same clock speed.

It may also support the new SME instruction set, enhancing multimedia and graphics processing.

The Xiaomi 16 series, including the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro, is expected to be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, followed by flagship models from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and iQOO.

The Snapdragon Summit has long been Qualcomm’s primary platform for unveiling its most advanced mobile technologies, and this year’s event looks set to continue that tradition with a focus on both mobile and PC performance innovation.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo’s New Legion Gaming Tablet Promises Better Battery and Performance
Next-Gen Snapdragon Leak Hints at 22% Performance Jump for Laptops
Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event
Google Drive Now Available For All Snapdragon Windows PCs
Apple’s First 5G Modem: A Threat to Qualcomm?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Robot vs Stick: SmartHouse Dives into the Future of Cleaning, Sound & Screens
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/
Retailers Set To Benefit From Rate Cut
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/
Intralot Eyes Tabcorp’s Max Gaming in Potential $610M Deal
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/
Arlo Adds Advanced Audio AI Detection to Secure Plus Plan in Australia & New Zealand
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/
Is Motorola Set To Flip Samsung With Their New Razr?
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Robot vs Stick: SmartHouse Dives into the Future of Cleaning, Sound & Screens
Latest News
/
May 20, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The new SmartHouse digital magazine is here, live now at JB Hi-Fi, diving into the latest innovations in smart tech,...
Read More