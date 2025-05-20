Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will be unveiled at the annual Snapdragon Summit, taking place from September 23 to 25, 2025, in Hawaii.

Speaking at the Computex 2025 keynote, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced the dates and hinted at major hardware reveals, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the next-generation Snapdragon X chip for PCs.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to deliver notable performance gains over its predecessor.

Early details suggest the chip will run at a base clock of 4.4GHz, up from 4.32GHz, and introduce a second-generation custom CPU architecture.

The GPU is also likely to receive an upgrade, with its dedicated cache increasing from 12MB to 16MB.

Manufactured on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, the chip promises a 4% performance boost and 9% reduction in power consumption at the same clock speed.

It may also support the new SME instruction set, enhancing multimedia and graphics processing.

The Xiaomi 16 series, including the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro, is expected to be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, followed by flagship models from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and iQOO.

The Snapdragon Summit has long been Qualcomm’s primary platform for unveiling its most advanced mobile technologies, and this year’s event looks set to continue that tradition with a focus on both mobile and PC performance innovation.