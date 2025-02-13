Home > Latest News > Qualcomm Brings Gen AI to Mid-Range Handsets

Qualcomm Brings Gen AI to Mid-Range Handsets

13 Feb 2025

Midrange phones will get a major upgrade with Qualcomm releasing a new chip that offer a major performance boost, more battery efficiency, and Generative AI on device.

Realme, Oppo and Honor will all release handsets with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4.

Gamers will be key beneficiaries. Games are expected to drain batteries less while offering a boost in performance and consistently higher screen resolution.

Qualcomm says its Snapdragon Game Super Resolution will upscale games from 1080p to 4K, while the Adreno Frame Motion Engine will double frame rates while retaining performance efficiency.

It says the Kryo CPU will deliver an 11% faster performance, while the Adreno GPU will offer 29% more powerful graphics. Qualcomm claims an overall 12% boost in power savings despite the fast operation.

The biggest addition is Generative AI support. The Gen 4 is the first in this processor range to offer it.

That will impact both the phone’s operation and extend on-device Gen AI support.

Some of Gen AI’s offering can be provided through the cloud; Gen AI support on-device via a chip can provide more security and privacy.

AI will also recommend ideal apps and settings based on user habits.

The chip will support photos of up to 200 Megapixels, Qualcomm aptX lossless audio streaming, and Low Energy Audio with Auracast for audio sharing across multiple Bluetooth devices.

There’s Bluetooth 5.4LE support also.

Devices will be able to use Wi-Fi 6 and 6E networks, with speeds of up to 2.9 Gigabits per second, says Qualcomm.



