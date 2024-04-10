At the Embedded World Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, US technology major Qualcomm has announced what it refers to as breakthrough wifi technology for IoT products and technologies.

Its latest Qualcomm QCC730 Wi-Fi solution for IOT connectivity. The company says the innovation “provides up to 88 per cent lower power than previous generations and can revolutionise products in battery powered industrial, commercial and consumer applications.”

“QCC730 enables devices to support TCP/IP networking capabilities while remaining form-factor and completely wireless constrained, whilst remaining connected to the Cloud platforms,” said Rahul Patel, group general manager, connectivity, broadband and networking (CBN), Qualcomm Technologies. “Along with the rest of our IoT connectivity portfolio, this new offering places Qualcomm Technologies at the centre of next-generation battery-powered smart-home, healthcare, gaming and other consumer electronic devices.”

The QCC730 has an open-source IDE and SDK, and supports cloud connectivity offloading to aid developers. Qualcomm notes that it can be used as an alternative to Bluetooth IoT applications for direct cloud connectivity.

At the conference, Qualcomm also unveiled its new Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Platform which the company says is a combination of “hardware and software” solutions designed for IoT and embedded applications.

Utilising the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor, the RB3 Gen 2 offers a 10x increase in on-device AI processing, support for quadruple 8MP+ camera sensors, computer vision, and integrated Wi-Fi 6E.

Qualcomm noted that the new RB3 Gen 2 platform could be used in a wide range of products including robots, drones, industrial handheld devices, industrial and connected cameras, AI edge boxes, and intelligent displays, among others.

The platform can be ordered in two integrated development kits and supports downloadable software updates to simplify application development, integration, and build proof-of-concepts and prototypes.

The RB3 Gen 2 is also supported in the recently announced Qualcomm AI Hub, which contains a library of pre-optimized AI models for on-device AI performance, lower memory utilisation, and power-optimised operations.