HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > QLD Justice Department Still Investigating Rape Of 12 Year Old By Crest Company Owner As New Informaton Surfaces

QLD Justice Department Still Investigating Rape Of 12 Year Old By Crest Company Owner As New Informaton Surfaces

By | 20 May 2024

Queensland’s Department of Justice and Attorney-General is still investigating the charges bought by Police against Dirk Olbertz a major shareholder in the business that controls the Brisbane based The Crest Company a major supplier to Big W, Bunnings, and JB Hi Fi after he was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews last week by Queensland’s Department of Justice and Attorney-General said that Dirk Olbertz (seen above left, next to Mike Edgson the CEO of The Crest Company) was committed to the Brisbane District Court on the 15 February 2024 in relation to one charge of rape and two charges of indecent treatment of girls under 16 (under 14).

Dirk Olbertz outside his Noosa Shores Retreat Which he suddenly sold after a police investigation

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has six months from that date within which to determine if it will proceed and present an indictment in the District Court.

Olbertz who is well known to authorities in Queensland has been investigated in the past by Noosa Police, and the Queensland State Crime Command, and is also known to the Premiers Office, following previous complaints that were settled with an adult complainant without charges being bought against him.

The adult female complainant was at the time sharing a house with Frank James Pardon, the disgraced former Noosa Deputy Mayor who was convicted and jailed for 18-months over five counts of indecent treatment of a child, four counts while under care and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a minor.

The previous investigation of Olbertz has no bearing on the current case before the court nor did it involve children.

Former Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Pardon  a convicted pedophile.

James Pardon, who is now a free man, was an associate of Olbertz who back in 2010 purchased the Noosa North Shore Retreat.

Noosa Parks Association linked up with Olbertz in an effort to create a $100,000 eco educational resource that Olbertz was punting on becoming a local attraction in its own right.

Dirk Olbertz and his then wife Annie who has since divorced him were going to run the retreat.

In 2011 the resort was suddenly sold after an investigation by local Noosa Police, which resulted in Olbertz being investigated but not charged.

At the time several investigations by authorities were taking place involving the complainant and Dirk Olbertz including complaints to the Queensland Crimes and Corruption Commission.

One of the complaints related to the relationship between Olbertz and police officers who “drank at the resort” according to information given to ChannelNews.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Queensland DPP Probing The Crest Company’s Dirk Olbertz Over Rape Of 12 Yr Old Claims
EXCLUSIVE:The Crest Company Exposed, After Downplaying Association With Alleged Rapist & Owner
EXCLUSIVE: Crest Company Director Committed For District Court Trial For Rape Of 12 Year Old
EXCLUSIVE Crest Co Director Remanded On Rape Of 12yr Old Charges
Crest Company Director Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old Girl Remanded Over
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Brings Out A New Version Of Android TV OS That Reduces Power Consumption
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
How Tough Are Apple’s New iPad Pros?
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Intel Thunderbolt Share
Intel’s New Thunderbolt Share Software Connects Two PCs Using A USB
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Samsung Jumps Back Into The World Of Bright Lights With Vivid Laser Show Deal
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
FujiFilm Australia Takes The Stage With Two New Cameras
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Brings Out A New Version Of Android TV OS That Reduces Power Consumption
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Google I/O event took place on May 14, revealing a new version of the Android TV OS, based on...
Read More