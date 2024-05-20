Queensland’s Department of Justice and Attorney-General is still investigating the charges bought by Police against Dirk Olbertz a major shareholder in the business that controls the Brisbane based The Crest Company a major supplier to Big W, Bunnings, and JB Hi Fi after he was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews last week by Queensland’s Department of Justice and Attorney-General said that Dirk Olbertz (seen above left, next to Mike Edgson the CEO of The Crest Company) was committed to the Brisbane District Court on the 15 February 2024 in relation to one charge of rape and two charges of indecent treatment of girls under 16 (under 14).

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has six months from that date within which to determine if it will proceed and present an indictment in the District Court.

Olbertz who is well known to authorities in Queensland has been investigated in the past by Noosa Police, and the Queensland State Crime Command, and is also known to the Premiers Office, following previous complaints that were settled with an adult complainant without charges being bought against him.

The adult female complainant was at the time sharing a house with Frank James Pardon, the disgraced former Noosa Deputy Mayor who was convicted and jailed for 18-months over five counts of indecent treatment of a child, four counts while under care and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a minor.

The previous investigation of Olbertz has no bearing on the current case before the court nor did it involve children.

James Pardon, who is now a free man, was an associate of Olbertz who back in 2010 purchased the Noosa North Shore Retreat.

Noosa Parks Association linked up with Olbertz in an effort to create a $100,000 eco educational resource that Olbertz was punting on becoming a local attraction in its own right.

Dirk Olbertz and his then wife Annie who has since divorced him were going to run the retreat.

In 2011 the resort was suddenly sold after an investigation by local Noosa Police, which resulted in Olbertz being investigated but not charged.

At the time several investigations by authorities were taking place involving the complainant and Dirk Olbertz including complaints to the Queensland Crimes and Corruption Commission.

One of the complaints related to the relationship between Olbertz and police officers who “drank at the resort” according to information given to ChannelNews.