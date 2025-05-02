Home > Latest News > QD-OLED Monitor Market Share Surges

QD-OLED Monitor Market Share Surges

By | 2 May 2025

QD-OLED accounts for 73% of OLED shipments this year, an increase driven by advancing technology and new products.

Market intelligence firm TrendForce says QD-OLED’s share had increased from 68% in 2024, a 5% hike that highlights its strong competitiveness in the high-end monitor market.

“The introduction of new 27-inch UHD products and high-refresh-rate QHD 500 Hz monitors is drawing attention”, TrendForce says in a statement.

“These models offer strong appeal for gaming and professional use, becoming key drivers of QD-OLED monitor adoption.”

TrendForce says the penetration rate of QD-OLED in 27-inch models is projected to grow from 32% in 2024 to 47% this year, driven by an expanding product lineup and ongoing technical improvements.

It says the main advantage of QD-OLED lies in its use of blue OLED light to excite quantum dots, which then emit pure red and green light.

“This design boosts brightness, color saturation, and gamut coverage, resulting in brighter, more vibrant, and finely detailed visuals.

“However, QD-OLED’s reliance on blue light can impact panel longevity, and residual ambient light in dark scenes may still trigger unwanted quantum dot emissions in dark scenes, potentially compromising visual clarity.

“Recent developments include the addition of a green emission layer, boosting luminous efficiency by 30% to improve both energy consumption and image quality.”

TrendForce says Pico inkjets used in manufacturing allow for more precise layering of quantum dot ink, achieving pixel densities of 140 PPI and enabling 4K resolution on 32-inch panels.

This further improved QD-OLED’s competitiveness in the premium monitor space.

Its latest report on “OLED Panel Costs” says emissive materials and QD film account for the largest share of QD-OLED production costs. However, the inkjet process results in 20% ink waste per nozzle.

“Newly developed recycling techniques can recover up to 80% of residual ink, helping reduce costs and improve material efficiency.”

TrendForce says the TV market for OLED is being constrained by the growing popularity of ultra-large LCDs and the cost competitiveness of Mini LED backlighting.

“However, OLED adoption in the IT sector remains in its early stages, with strong customer interest.”



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Berated Over Its Lack Of Women Directors
Samsung TV Tests Show ‘Perceived Brightness’ Matters
Samsung Unveils Ambitious AI-Driven 2025 Home Line-Up, But Will It All Work Seamlessly?
Samsung Rolls Out New ‘Q’ TV Display Identity
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S23 Series
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Spending Edges Up in March Amid Cost Pressures
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/
Epic Games Takes on Apple and Steam with Zero-Commission Policy
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/
Tariff Turmoil Comes Home To Roost With Amazon Predicting Weaker Results
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/
Millions of Apple Devices at Risk from AirPlay Exploit
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/
Samsung Berated Over Its Lack Of Women Directors
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Spending Edges Up in March Amid Cost Pressures
Latest News
/
May 2, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian retail spending has shown a modest but steady year-on-year increase, with new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
Read More