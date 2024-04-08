On Monday, Australia’s flag carrier Qantas said that it would be adding 20 million more reward seats to its frequent flyer programme – Qantas Frequent Flyer.

Frequent Flyers will have access to those tens of millions of additional reward seats with the launch of its all-new Classic Plus Flight Rewards product which will be available on both domestic and international flights.

The airline says that this change “is one of the biggest ever expansions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme in its 35-year history”, and that it would make travelling to destinations such as London, Tokyo, New York and Singapore with Qantas Points, even during peak times, easier.

While typically requiring more points than the existing Classic reward seats, Classic Plus reward seats are also eligible for upgrades.

The points required to book Classic Plus reward seats will vary according to demand. During sales and promotions, Classic Plus reward seats may be priced even below that of a Classic reward seat on the same route.

Bookings for the new Classic Plus reward seats can be undertaken starting 8 April 2024 on Qantas international flights departing Australia for travel from 1 July 2024 exclusively via the airline’s website and will be rolled out across the rest of the airline’s international and domestic network on Qantas-operated flights by the end of the year.

By the end of calendar year 2024, Classic Plus is expected to be fully launched across the airline’s international and domestic network, giving members access to 20 million new reward seats for travel across the rolling 12-month booking window.

Frequent flyers will continue to be able to use the Points Plus Pay option for flights by selecting a cash airfare and then using the Points Plus Pay slider at the payment screen to choose the mix of points and cash they prefer.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance, said, “The new type of reward seat will usually require more points than the highly sought after existing Classic seats, and will be available to all destinations on the Qantas international and domestic network, across first, business, premium Economy and Economy cabins. The new Classic Plus product we’re announcing today is over and above our commitment to 5 million Classic reward seats.”

Qantas will continue to offer more than 5 million existing Classic rewards seats across Qantas, Jetstar and 45 partner airlines, with no change to the points required to book those seats since 2019.

This financial year, the airline will also invest A$60 million in more flight rewards for frequent flyers, which included adding 6,000 new premium Classic reward seats to Europe during peak travel times last October.

Qantas Loyalty is targeting A$800 million-A$1 billion underlying EBIT by FY30.

The Classic Plus product represents approximately A$120 million investment in FY25, excluding benefits from the programme. This investment includes the value of displaced seat revenue in the airlines as well as the non-cash impact to fair value assumptions applied to future sale of points in the Loyalty Segment.

The combined financial investment will be managed within the existing planned customer investment of A$230 million for FY25.

Following the launch of the new product, Qantas Loyalty is now expected to deliver between A$500-A$525 million underlying EBIT in FY24 before returning to growth of 10 per cent in underlying EBIT in FY25.