Global notebook shipments are forecast to sustain sequential growth in Q3Y20, despite a surge in work-from-home demand triggering a ten-year quarterly high in Q2.

Latest research from Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, reports Q2 global notebook shipments hit a ten-year high of 52 million units, after heightened e-learning and remote work demands from COVID19.

Both upstream supply chain sources and downstream brand vendors expect third-quarter global notebook shipments to further pick up, contrasting previous pessimism that sales would slip in late June.

The news follows reports of stronger-than-expected momentum in inventory replenishment for the consumer market.

Demand for Chromebook notebooks has also continued to remain robust, with some reports suggesting a shortage of components for new orders.

Vendors of Chromebooks and Windows notebooks have reportedly began adopting more non-Intel processors for notebooks, after the component maker reduced its supply for less-profitable Pentium and Celeron processors for education-based products.