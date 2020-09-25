Is Busisoft ducking warranty liability on Q Acoustic speakers?

According to sources Busisoft executives told What Hi Fi staff to change copy in a story which initially indicated that Busisoft who took over the distribution of the UK Q Acoustic brand after Melbourne distributor Indi Group dumped the brand due to supply and quality issues now wants to push the liability for Q Acoustic speakers sold by dealers who sourced their stock from Indi imports back to them.

According to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission a manufacturer of a brand is liable for any warranty claims.

When What Hi Fi originally wrote their story about Q Acoustics being picked up by BusiSoft they claimed that ‘Existing Q Acoustic and QED customers requiring service and warranty support should contact BusiSoft, but a phone call later copy in the story was changed to telling owners to contact their point of sale for assistance.

This is the same distributor who claims the business Busisoft AV was established in 1986 when ASIC records show that the business was first registered in 2015.

See story here.

According to dealers the Q Acoustic brand has had past problems with the quality of their speakers.

Under Armour the owner of the Q Acoustic brand is not commenting about the issue or explaining why several new products that they told dealers back in mid-2019, have not been launched.

ChannelNews understands that the Company has had problems funding manufacturing and the shipment of orders to dealers.

Recently we revealed that Addicted to Audio who is owned by the same executives who own Busisoft are under investigation following complaints to various Fair-Trading organisations and the ACCC for questionable warranty and service issues relating to products that they sell.

See story here.

Busisoft Executives have not commented for this story.