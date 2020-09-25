HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distribution > Q Acoustic Speakers Warranty Issue

Q Acoustic Speakers Warranty Issue

By | 25 Sep 2020
, ,

Is Busisoft ducking warranty liability on Q Acoustic speakers?

According to sources Busisoft executives told What Hi Fi staff to change copy in a story which initially indicated that Busisoft who took over the distribution of the UK Q Acoustic brand after Melbourne distributor Indi Group dumped the brand due to supply and quality issues now wants to push the liability for Q Acoustic speakers sold by dealers who sourced their stock from Indi imports back to them.

According to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission a manufacturer of a brand is liable for any warranty claims.

When What Hi Fi originally wrote their story about Q Acoustics being picked up by BusiSoft they claimed that ‘Existing Q Acoustic and QED customers requiring service and warranty support should contact BusiSoft, but a phone call later copy in the story was changed to telling owners to contact their point of sale for assistance.

This is the same distributor who claims the business Busisoft AV was established in 1986 when ASIC records show that the business was first registered in 2015.

See story here.

According to dealers the Q Acoustic brand has had past problems with the quality of their speakers.

Under Armour the owner of the Q Acoustic brand is not commenting about the issue or explaining why several new products that they told dealers back in mid-2019, have not been launched.

ChannelNews understands that the Company has had problems funding manufacturing and the shipment of orders to dealers.

Recently we revealed that Addicted to Audio who is owned by the same executives who own Busisoft are under investigation following complaints to various Fair-Trading organisations and the ACCC for questionable warranty and service issues relating to products that they sell.

 

See story here.

Busisoft Executives have not commented for this story.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Barrage Of Complaints About Addicted To Audio Service & Returns Policy
EXCLUSIVE:Serious Questions Raised Over Busisoft AV Trading Claims
EXCLUSIVE: Busisoft CEO Forced To Put Out Email To Dispel Rumours, Claims 75% Of Ambertech’s Revenues
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Krell From Audio Marketing
BusiSoft Responds To Q Acoustic Audio Appointment, Claims “Big News” Coming Next Week
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra Joins Samsung In Cuddling Up To Microsoft
5G Brands Communication
/
September 25, 2020
/
Leaked Images of Pixel 4a 5G Accidentally Revealed Ahead Of Launch
5G Google Latest News
/
September 25, 2020
/
FitBit’s Three New Watches Now Available In Oz
FitBit Latest News Smartwatches
/
September 25, 2020
/
All The Biggest Tech Announcements From Amazon’s Hardware Event
Amazon Latest News
/
September 25, 2020
/
Fan Edition Of Samsung Galaxy S20 Note Tipped
5G Communication Latest News
/
September 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra Joins Samsung In Cuddling Up To Microsoft
5G Brands Communication
/
September 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Telstra has joined Samsung by jumping into bed with Microsoft with the struggling carrier set to move their cloud platform...
Read More