UK sound Company Q Acoustics has finally got round to announcing their new active speakers, but the only problem is that they look ugly, and more like giant roadside security cameras used by local Councils to nick speeding offenders.

The Q Active 200 bookshelf speakers and Q Active 400 floor standing speakers are set to be expensive in Australia with the speakers alone retailing for $3,199 but if you want a stand to mount the speaker on you will have to fork out another $700.

A long time coming Q Acoustics was punting on the success of these speakers which house the same technology as the Companies budget M3 soundbar which is selling for $599 on Oz Bargains web site, to generate new cashflow for the UK Company who was recently dumped by Melbourne based distributor Indi Group because of their failure to supply stock which was impacting on sales of the Q Acoustic product in Australia.

According to sources the launch of the new speakers was delayed by over 18 months due to development issues.

Designed to play music from any source Companies like Q Acoustic are punting on consumers upgrading to their new speakers which are configured for Google via an inbuilt “Chromecast”, it will also work with Amazon Alexa however users need a communication hub to access this voice technology.

You can also connect to wireless sources using Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Roon and Spotify as well as Google and Amazon Prime Music.

On board is an HDMI ARC and digital input and a subwoofer output.

A control Hub links to the Q Active speakers via a wireless connection.

The max source resolution is 32bit/192kHZ, however this is converted to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio.

The Amazon connect hub will not be available till 2021.

According to the Companies press release the Q Active 200 and Q Active 400 speakers both feature twin Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive units in an offset configuration and a switch on the back of the Q Active speakers lets you pick left or right channels.

The Active 200 can be mounted on an optional four-legged stand which despite being what is basically 4 metal tubes is going to set you back over $700.

The speakers are available in two finishes: matte white and matte black.

Pricing for the Q Active 400 isn’t yet known, but they should launch in January 2021 depending on Q Acoustics ability to supply stock for the global market.