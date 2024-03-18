HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Puzzle-Based Games On The Cards For LinkedIn

Puzzle-Based Games On The Cards For LinkedIn

By | 18 Mar 2024

Professional networking platform LinkedIn is venturing into puzzle-based games to boost the time people are spending on the platform, according to a TechCrunch report.

The report reveals that the Microsoft-owned social platform, which boasts more than 1 billion users, is in the process of developing games entitled “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.”

App researcher Nima Owji said on X that LinkedIn appears to be working on games which will involved companies getting “ranked”, based on the scores of their employees, and posted a series of screenshots showing some of the games the company is working on.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” a spokesperson for LinkedIn said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

Microsoft, which has developed Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax, delivered over $7B in gaming revenue during the second quarter of last year.

However the LinkedIn spokesperson declined to comment on Microsoft’s involvement in the LinkedIn gaming project, according to the report.

The LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed that the images shared on X by Owji are not the most recent versions. (Image Source :X/@nima_owji)

Other non-game platforms that have added games into their offerings include:.

  • The New York Times, which acquired Wordle in 2022 and attracted millions of active players by the end of the year . It then expanded the newspaper’s offerings to include a broader platform of online puzzles and games.
  • Facebook, which was not as successful, made the decision to shut down its standalone gaming app in 2022 due to a noticeable decline in usage and engagement.
  • Google, on the other hand, which recently started introducing casual games on YouTube Playables depite previously shutting down its cloud gaming platform Stadia.

A launch date for the games has not yet been disclosed by LinkedIn.

 

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
1st Xbox Exclusives Coming To Switch Revealed
Microsoft Confirms Production On Powerful Next-Gen Xbox
Microsoft Goes After Sony Nintendo Console Users, No Premium Games Deals At This Stage
Sony’s PlayStation Future Not Looking Flash As Microsoft Flex Their Gaming Muscle
News About Xbox’s Future To Be Shared This Week Via Podcast
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Classé Unveils New Delta Preamplifier
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Vinyl Record Sales To Be Used To Measure Inflation
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Logitech Stock Takes A Nose Dive After Another Senior Exec Quits
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Any connected device you own can be used to spy on you, with many TVs coming with cameras that are...
Read More