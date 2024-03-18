Professional networking platform LinkedIn is venturing into puzzle-based games to boost the time people are spending on the platform, according to a TechCrunch report.

The report reveals that the Microsoft-owned social platform, which boasts more than 1 billion users, is in the process of developing games entitled “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.”

App researcher Nima Owji said on X that LinkedIn appears to be working on games which will involved companies getting “ranked”, based on the scores of their employees, and posted a series of screenshots showing some of the games the company is working on.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” a spokesperson for LinkedIn said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

Microsoft, which has developed Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax, delivered over $7B in gaming revenue during the second quarter of last year.

However the LinkedIn spokesperson declined to comment on Microsoft’s involvement in the LinkedIn gaming project, according to the report.

Other non-game platforms that have added games into their offerings include:.

The New York Times, which acquired Wordle in 2022 and attracted millions of active players by the end of the year . It then expanded the newspaper’s offerings to include a broader platform of online puzzles and games.

Facebook, which was not as successful, made the decision to shut down its standalone gaming app in 2022 due to a noticeable decline in usage and engagement.

Google, on the other hand, which recently started introducing casual games on YouTube Playables depite previously shutting down its cloud gaming platform Stadia.

A launch date for the games has not yet been disclosed by LinkedIn.