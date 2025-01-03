Home > Latest News > ‘Pure, Unadulterated Audio’ Promised With New Pebble Nova

‘Pure, Unadulterated Audio’ Promised With New Pebble Nova

By | 3 Jan 2025

Creative Labs has added a new Pebble speaker to its range.

Pebble Nova joins the likes of the Pebble X and Pebbles VI and V2.

The 2.0 USB-C speakers with coaxial drivers are described by the manufacturer as being at the intersection “where stellar sound meets cosmic design”.

“The speakers embody high-end sound through the artistry of coaxial driver design, where the tweeter and woofer align effortlessly to achieve flawless coherence and precision across the entire sound spectrum.”

The result, it says, is “pure, unadulterated audio, just as the artists intended”. 

There is a 1 x 3-inch driver and 1 x 1-inch tweeter per speaker.

Pebble Nova.

Creative Labs suggests pairing Pebble Nova with the Sound Blaster X5 amp for high-fidelity audio streaming “and acoustic details you cannot miss”.

The Pebble Nova has the series’ 45-degree elevated drivers, angled to direct audio straight to your ears “for an immersive and personal listening experience”.

Each speaker weighs 1.89kg.

RGB lighting comes with a variety of presets. Connect via Bluetooth or wired options (the functionality of the headset and microphone ports will be made available at a later date through a firmware update).

In the box is 1 x Pebble Nova, 2 x USB-C to USB-C Data/Power Cable 1.5m, 1 x 3.5mm AUX-in Cable 1.2m, 2 x Detachable Base and Stand, 1 x 65W PD Power Adapter (Single USB C Port) and a leaflet.

It is not yet listed in Australia, but sells for 279 pounds (A$555).



