Pure Expands On Classic DAB+ Series With $150 Mini

By | 24 Oct 2024

Bringing up the rear of its Classic series launch in February, UK audio company Pure has added a new portable radio to the collection with the Classic Mini.

Classic Mini, which retails in Australia for $149.99, is a portable digital radio with Bluetooth 5.3. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that Pure promises has 15 hours of playtime.

There is a USB-C port for charging.

Pure Classic Mini.

The gear has DAB+ & FM radio and a 2.4-inch colour display, and you can preset 80 stations (40 each for DAB+ and FM). 

There is a dual acoustic set up and two equaliser options.

The 5W audio output is powered by a 2.5-inch full-range driver and passive radiator.

Also in the box are a lanyard, power cable (USB-A to C) and quick start guide.

Pure Classic H4.

Pure’s Classic products launched earlier this year include the Classic H4 with Bluetooth, USB and AUX.

It comes with kitchen timer, alarm and sleep timer and retails for $169.99.

Pure Classic Stereo.

The Classic Stereo requires more of an investment ($829.99) but comes with a CD player, two speakers, 100W of power and connections via AUX, BT, Phono or Optical. 

This kit lets you listen via the internet, DAB+, FM, CD player, USB, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth.

It comes with a remote control.



