PS5 To Be Restocked In Second Half Of 2022
The stock shortage of PS5 will start to ease in the second half of next year.
AMD (Advance Micro Devices) chief executive Lisa Su made that predication in a news report recently.
Her company makes the chips that are used in PS5s.
“I expect it to be from June-September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task, ” she told Spieltimes.
For the last 12 months gamers worldwide have been plagued with the great console shortage.