The stock shortage of PS5 will start to ease in the second half of next year.

AMD (Advance Micro Devices) chief executive Lisa Su made that predication in a news report recently.

Her company makes the chips that are used in PS5s.

“I expect it to be from June-September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task, ” she told Spieltimes.

For the last 12 months gamers worldwide have been plagued with the great console shortage.