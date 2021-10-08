HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
PS5 To Be Restocked In Second Half Of 2022

PS5 To Be Restocked In Second Half Of 2022

8 Oct 2021

The stock shortage of PS5 will start to ease in the second half of next year.
AMD (Advance Micro Devices) chief executive Lisa Su made that predication in a news report recently.
Her company makes the chips that are used in PS5s.

“I expect it to be from June-September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task, ” she told Spieltimes.
For the last 12 months gamers worldwide have been plagued with the great console shortage. 

