HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > PS4 Back Button Attachment To Compete With Xbox Elite

PS4 Back Button Attachment To Compete With Xbox Elite

By | 18 Dec 2019
, , , , , , , , , ,

Sony has introduced the Dualshock 4 Back Button attachment to give console gamers more versatility and performance from their PS4, to better compete with the Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller.

Announced through YouTube via the PlayStation channel, the new attachment will be available 23 January for US$29.99.

Australians will have to wait until 14 February, with the controller to cost $49.95.

Compared to its rival, which retails for $249.95, the Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller is a fully customisable controller, with four additional buttons on the rear similar to the new PS4 attachment.

Designed to shorten your response time for essential in-game actions, the Back Button Attachment can be programmed to 16 different functions, with up three separate user profiles.

While still maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 controller, the attachment adds two programmable back buttons, with a high-fidelity OLED info display.

The OLED display screen on the rear makes it extremely easy to programme the device, allowing users to scroll through each button combination and assign it directly from the controller.

Thanks to the added headphone jack, you can easily connect any audio headset right yo your controller.

Why Sony has decided to release this attachment at the tail end of the PlayStation 4 lifecycle is unclear, but at a substantially cheaper price point than Xbox, the new back button attachment may do well in the new year.

Pre-orders are open now for the next stage of competitive gaming for the DualShock 4 controller.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
LG 5G Flip Screen Smartphone Takes Out Top Award
PlayStation’s Future Revealed At Sony’s State Of Play Broadcast
Sneak Peak At Intel Cloud Gaming Controller
ALDI Turns Wednesday Black With 58-inch Bauhn 4K TV
Sony Puts Spotlight On Innovative 4K Home Cinema Installations
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
ACCC Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
Google To Pay $480 Million To ATO In Tech Crackdown
Apple Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
Instagram To Improve Consumer Experience With Global Fact Checking
Brands Communication Content
/
December 18, 2019
/
Parents Aim For ‘Digital Detox’ During Holidays
Comment Communication Industry
/
December 18, 2019
/
Review: Amazon Echo Studio, Is It Still Worth It Without Amazon HD?
24Bit Media Players Accessories Amazon
/
December 18, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
ACCC Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
A ban on the sale of carrier-locked phones may be on its way to the UK after the communications regulator...
Read More