PS4 Back Button Attachment To Compete With Xbox Elite

Sony has introduced the Dualshock 4 Back Button attachment to give console gamers more versatility and performance from their PS4, to better compete with the Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller.

Announced through YouTube via the PlayStation channel, the new attachment will be available 23 January for US$29.99.

Australians will have to wait until 14 February, with the controller to cost $49.95.

Compared to its rival, which retails for $249.95, the Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller is a fully customisable controller, with four additional buttons on the rear similar to the new PS4 attachment.

Designed to shorten your response time for essential in-game actions, the Back Button Attachment can be programmed to 16 different functions, with up three separate user profiles.

While still maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 controller, the attachment adds two programmable back buttons, with a high-fidelity OLED info display.

The OLED display screen on the rear makes it extremely easy to programme the device, allowing users to scroll through each button combination and assign it directly from the controller.

Thanks to the added headphone jack, you can easily connect any audio headset right yo your controller.

Why Sony has decided to release this attachment at the tail end of the PlayStation 4 lifecycle is unclear, but at a substantially cheaper price point than Xbox, the new back button attachment may do well in the new year.

Pre-orders are open now for the next stage of competitive gaming for the DualShock 4 controller.