Austrian audio specialist Pro-Ject has expanded its range of compact hi-fi components with the launch of the Amp Box S3 L, a new stereo power amplifier delivering significantly more power than its predecessor.

Designed for listeners wanting greater output without the bulk of traditional hi-fi equipment, the new model builds on the existing Amp Box S3 with a larger aluminium enclosure and upgraded amplification.

Despite the increase in size, the Amp Box S3 L remains relatively compact, measuring just 55 x 206 x 153mm, making it suitable for smaller hi-fi setups where space is limited.

The biggest improvement is power output, with the amplifier delivering 140W per channel into four ohms, representing a 100W increase over the original Amp Box S3.

At eight ohms, output is rated at 80W per channel, giving the amplifier sufficient power to drive a wider range of loudspeakers.

Pro-Ject claims the additional output makes the Amp Box S3 L particularly suitable for harder-to-drive speakers and larger listening rooms.

The company has also incorporated independent amplification for the left and right channels, a design intended to minimise crosstalk and improve stereo separation.

According to Pro-Ject, this helps produce a cleaner sound with more accurate stereo imaging.

Connectivity includes stereo RCA line-level inputs with a 10kΩ impedance and a 12V DC trigger input using a 2.5mm coaxial connector.

Two pairs of 4mm speaker terminals accommodate banana plugs, spade connectors or bare speaker wire.

As a dedicated power amplifier, the Amp Box S3 L requires a separate preamplifier for volume control and source selection.

Pro-Ject recommends pairing it with its recently released Pre Box S3, which combines a preamplifier, headphone amplifier and digital-to-analogue converter in a compact unit.

Together, the components offer an alternative to larger integrated amplifiers while allowing users to configure their hi-fi systems around individual components.

The Amp Box S3 L is the latest addition to Pro-Ject’s compact audio range, which focuses on delivering traditional hi-fi functionality in smaller enclosures.

Australian pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.