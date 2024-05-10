HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pro-Ject Unveils Colourful Range Of Debut Evo 2 Turntables

Pro-Ject Unveils Colourful Range Of Debut Evo 2 Turntables

By | 10 May 2024
Pro-ject Debut Evo 2 (Image: Sourced from What Hi-Fi)

Austrian audiophile specialist Pro-Ject which has built a reputation around its range of high-end turntables has unveiled a brand-new Debut Evo 2 deck.

Following the 2020 launch of the original Debut Carbon Evo turntable, the new colourful belt-driven deck is equipped with Pro-Ject’s own moving magnet Evo cartridge as well as an 8.6-inch carbon tonearm with sapphire bearings, which has reportedly been streamlined for greater tracking precision and audio reproduction.

The chassis is constructed using resonance-resistant MDF, according to What Hi-Fi. It incorporates a damped aluminium platter for greater stability and less noise or unwanted vibrations that could hamper a vinyl’s sonic fidelity.

The belt-driven player can play at 33.33, 45 and 78 rpm speeds via an electronic switch.

Pro-Ject’s latest offering has a phono output with gold-plated sockets, as well as a dust cover, felt mat and power supply all included in the box.

As for its range of colours, you can choose between white, black, yellow, blue, green or wine red satin finishes alongside red, white or black gloss exteriors. For a more muted colour scheme, there is also a classic walnut skin.

The new Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntables are priced starting at €699 (A$1,140), although exact Australian pricing and firm available dates for the country are not yet known.

Some of the other major wins from Pro-Ject over the last few months include its first wi-fi streaming turntable – the T2 W –which broke cover last September and a more recent update to its award-winning Juke Box E turntable, rebranded as the Juke Box E1, released earlier this year.



