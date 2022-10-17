HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pro-Ject Release E1 Turntable Range For Budget Audiophiles

Pro-Ject Release E1 Turntable Range For Budget Audiophiles

17 Oct 2022

Czech audio brand Pro-Ject has announced the E1 range, a series of premium turntables with budget price tags, designed for straight plug-and-play.

Made up of three models – the E1, the E1 Phono and the E1 BT, the new line-up features several premium features that provide users with a lower budget a true audiophile experience.

The E1 features an 8.6-inch aluminium tone arm with an Ortofon OM5E cartridge and an ABS polymer platter, as well as electronic speed switching, pre-adjusted tracking force and anti-skating technology, providing users with a comprehensive audiophile experience.

For those without an external phono preamp, the E1 Phono sports a built-in switchable phono stage. This means its ready to play straight away, but if the user decides to upgrade and get an external phono preamp, the onboard one can be deactivated.

The E1 BT allows users to connect Bluetooth audio players, for super simple audio playback. Like the E1 Phono, Bluetooth can be disabled if the user decides to upgrade their sound system. It also has dedicated RCA outputs on the back, that allow the user to bypass the digital circuit for use of the internal or an external phono preamp.

The E1 Range is now available in Australia, with the base model E1 available for $529, the E1 Phono for $599 and the E1 BT for $699. All models are available in Gloss Black, Gloss White and Walnut.



